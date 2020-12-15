CORONAVIRUS

Much anticipated COVID-19 vaccine poses low risk, says UIHC expert

'I trust this vaccine,' says UIHC doctor hours after receiving first dose

Syringes are prepared along with bandages Monday morning to give doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to health
Syringes are prepared along with bandages Monday morning to give doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
/
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:30AM | Tue, December 15, 2020

Much anticipated COVID-19 vaccine poses low risk, says UIHC expert

05:45AM | Tue, December 15, 2020

Iowa on forefront of COVID research, and UI expert played a prominent ...

05:03PM | Mon, December 14, 2020

Iowa state senators call for state food assistance for those affected ...

04:36PM | Mon, December 14, 2020

No coronavirus vaccination 'frontsies' for Sen. Chuck Grassley ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

IOWA CITY — The arrival of a vaccine that purports a 95 percent rate in preventing infection of the novel coronavirus marks a huge success, Dr. Pat Winokur, infectious disease specialist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, said in a public forum Monday night, the day the first doses were administered.

“The fact (the vaccine) is so effective is going to help a lot,” she said during a Facebook Live event, hosted by UIHC, that took questions from the public. “It means we’re going to be able to start seeing effects on hospitalizations and death rates even faster. And that’s so rewarding.”

Winokur is the principal investigator of UI’s portion of the clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech that made its debut at sites across the country earlier that day.

Immunizing the first priority groups, which include front-line health care workers as well as staff and residents at long-term care facilities, could take months. And Winokur predicted the vaccine won’t be distributed “in a more free fashion” to other priority groups for some time, either. So despite the major milestone this week — which to many indicates the light at the end of the tunnel — Winokur advised it is important Iowans do not let their guard down for socially distancing, wearing masks and practicing other public health safety measures.

Based on current estimates, she said vaccinating enough people to achieve herd immunity against the virus won’t take place until sometime in fall 2021.

Most of the public’s questions for Winokur on Monday evening were centered on the potential adverse side effects and whether certain populations, including those who are immunocompromised, could see negative consequences as a result of the vaccine.

Winokur said nothing in the vaccine’s data suggests it would be unsafe for those who are immunocompromised, but noted there was not enough research done for those patients who take medications that cause immunosuppression.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The UIHC infectious disease specialist said the vaccine was highly effective among elderly populations and others with chronic medical conditions that put them most at risk for complications from a COVID-19 infection.

Studies still need to be conducted on children under the age of 16, as the Pfizer vaccine has received approval to be administered only to those 16 years and older.

Winokur said clinical trials will begin first on those between the ages of 12 and 15, and will work their way into younger ages over time.

She also said clinical trials for pregnant women are also in the works.

Nearly 1,000 doses of the vaccine, which received federal emergency use authorization late Friday, arrived at UIHC’s doorstep Monday. The same day, UIHC administered the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to dozens of health care workers, making them the first Iowans — and some of the first Americans — to be inoculated against the novel coronavirus since the approval.

“This is history,” she said. “Your kids will be reading about this, your kids’ kids will be reading about this. This is a historic moment.”

Winokur was among the UIHC employees who received the first doses.

As of Monday evening, Winokur said she was “feeling great” and reported no symptoms hours after receiving her first dose. But even if she were to experience the minor symptoms reported with this vaccine, she was more than willing to put herself into the recipient pool.

“I trust this vaccine,” she said. “I’ve seen the data, I’ve watched individuals in the clinical trials and I’m comfortable with it.”

A member of the public pointed out that some individuals’ chances of dying as a result of COVID-19 are very low, and asked why those members of the population should be encouraged to seek out a vaccine.

Winokur said people with this mindset should broaden their thinking.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Support Local Businesses

Loyal to Local is a grassroots movement designed to make supporting local fun and rewarding.

Join the movement!
Gazette Marketing
Keep a local-first mindset this holiday season and beyond!

Buying, giving, and growing locally returns an average of 3x more back into our local economy!

Shop Local Now
Gazette Marketing
SUPPORT LOCAL, GET $50 BACK IN GIFT CARDS!

Collect your receipts totaling $150 in expenses from local Downtown shops and restaurants. Submit them to get $50 in gift cards!

Learn More

“Death is certainly the worst outcome, but there are a lot of people who are critically ill that do eventually survive, but they have long and rocky hospitalizations. There are some people, even who are relatively insignificantly ill, that are showing chronic conditions,” Winokur said.

”Also, the hospitals are overwhelmed. So we are able to keep a lot of people alive — and we’re thankful for that — but the intensive care units and clinics are very, very busy and this is reducing the time that we have to give to people that have regular medical conditions,” she said.

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:30AM | Tue, December 15, 2020

Much anticipated COVID-19 vaccine poses low risk, says UIHC expert

05:45AM | Tue, December 15, 2020

Iowa on forefront of COVID research, and UI expert played a prominent ...

05:03PM | Mon, December 14, 2020

Iowa state senators call for state food assistance for those affected ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Ramm

The Gazette

All articles by Michaela

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa on forefront of COVID-19 research 'and a lot of it is due to Stan Perlman'

Iowa state senators call for state food assistance for those affected by pandemic

No coronavirus vaccination 'frontsies' for Sen. Chuck Grassley

Iowa will return $21 million in pandemic relief funds misspent on computer system

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa administers state's first COVID-19 vaccine

This Cedar Rapids couple got COVID then died days after celebrating their 50th anniversary in the hospital

When can I get the COVID vaccine in Iowa? And other vaccine questions answered

Months after derecho, Kennedy High plans to welcome students in January

The top snow sledding spots in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe