Marion Independent's $31 million bond headed for ballot

MARION — A $31 million bond issue for Marion Independent School District facility projects is moving toward a vote this spring after 585 signatures were received from registered voters Thursday.

The facilities plan includes a new auditorium and outdoor activities complex at Marion High School, repairs to the high school, a new elementary school building and renovation of Francis Marion Intermediate School.

The issue will be on the ballot March 2 and requires 60 percent majority voter approval in the district to pass.

If passed, design and construction will span four to five years before all projects are completed, Superintendent Janelle Brouwer said.

The project would be funded through a tax-rate-neutral $31 million general obligation bond and an existing statewide SAVE penny sales tax for school infrastructure. The district has paid down its debt, but the rate would not decrease if the bond issue passes.

To go to a vote, the district needed 386 signatures, and an additional 100 signatures to have a satellite voting location at Vernon Middle School ahead of the election.

During a school board meeting Thursday evening, Brouwer thanked the community, school board and district’s Facilities Advisory Committee in getting the project this far.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Brouwer said they went “above and beyond circulating a petition during a really difficult time with COVID-19.”

The new auditorium at the high school campus, 675 S. 15th St. Marion, would increase seating from 300 to 800 and is a $7.7 million project.

The former auditorium will be converted into more classroom space. The outdoor activities complex, a $5.7 million project, would be moved from Thomas Park to the high school after sustaining significant damage in the Aug. 10 derecho.

A new elementary school, a $15.3 million project, is proposed on the Thomas Park Field and would replace Starry Elementary School, 700 S. 15th St., Marion, Starry would be renovated to add high school classes.

The facilities plan includes renovating Francis Marion Intermediate School, 2301 Third Ave., Marion, with a secure entrance and new classrooms.

The Marion Independent School District serves more than 2,000 students across two elementary schools, an intermediate school, middle school and high school.

Comments: (319) 398-8411; grace.king@thegazette.com