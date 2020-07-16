CORONAVIRUS

Linn County recommends face masks or shields, health screenings for school return despite state guidance

38-page report details steps specific to classrooms, other school-based activities

Clinical services supervisor Heather Meador of Linn County Public Health poses for a photo in front of the Harris Buildi
Clinical services supervisor Heather Meador of Linn County Public Health poses for a photo in front of the Harris Building in Cedar Rapids on Friday, April 24, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:48PM | Thu, July 16, 2020

Linn County recommends face masks or shields, health screenings for sc ...

01:18PM | Thu, July 16, 2020

Target, CVS join growing list of national retail chains requiring mask ...

09:03AM | Thu, July 16, 2020

Rise in Iowa unemployment claims leads to $121.6 million in state, fed ...

06:00AM | Thu, July 16, 2020

Billions in federal COVID-19 aid spreads in Iowa
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — As schools reopen, Linn County Public Health officials are recommending students and staff wear face coverings or masks and undergo health screenings before entering a school facility or boarding a school bus.

The county guidance, published Thursday, differs with the state’s guidance, a two-page document published last month that recommended against required face coverings and health screenings.

School districts in Linn County turned to county officials in response to the Iowa Department of Education’s “scant” guidance, said John Speer, chief administrator of the Grant Wood Area Education Agency.

“We wanted to have public health experts weigh in and give us some of the best public health based advice we could,” said Speer, whose public agency provides services to schools in a seven-county area, including Linn. “That’s why we’re so appreciative of this plan — it’s very detailed, very specific, it gives graduated measures districts can take to help keep students safe.”

The county’s 38-page health guidance provides considerations for three scenarios for the upcoming school year: in-person learning, virtual learning and a hybrid scenario of both face-to-face and distanced learning.

It does not make a recommendation on which scenario school districts should choose. District officials and school board are making those decisions in the coming weeks.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District has not yet announced its plans for the fall, though the district said last week it will require masks or shields for all students and staff if they return to buildings. Iowa City Community School District, in Johnson County, chose Tuesday to resume online-only classes until at least October.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In any reopening model, county health officials’ nine key recommendations are: ill staff and students stay home; frequent hand-washing; covering coughs and sneezes; wearing face coverings and masks; six feet of physical distancing at all times, including in classrooms, cafeterias and on school buses; no physical contact between students; discontinued use of communal items, or disinfecting between uses; frequent disinfection of frequently touched surfaces; and symptom screenings both at home and at school.

It also provides measures specific to meal services, recess, physical education, music classes, arts classes, library use and athletics.

Speer said the cost to districts of implementing the recommended public health measures “will not be an insignificant amount of money,” and funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act are unlikely to cover it.

“It’s probably safe to say that any further mitigation activities that schools take will probably come out of their general fund or other funds that they’ve already had,” Speer said. “I believe most districts will have, are have already, used their CARES funds from the spring.”

The county guidance allows for districts to choose which measures to implement, he added.

Throughout the report, public health officials measure the risk of various options schools can take as students and faculty return to buildings in the fall.

High risk behavior, for example, would be no physical distance between students and continued sharing of communal items. Low risk behavior includes steps such as creating cohort classrooms and requiring face covering.

In the event of a suspected COVID-19 case within the building, the guidance recommends a dedicated isolation area for symptomatic individuals, in addition to identifying multiple emergency contacts for students who need an immediate transport home and establishing a protocol for triaging students.

While state and local public health officials would be notified in cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff and residents, Linn County Public Health Clinical Services Supervisor Heather Meador said it is ultimately up to school officials to decide next steps.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Holding Our Own

Receive a $20 gift card when you spend $150 at local Johnson County participating businesses!

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Rally CAP Challenge

Let's Rally! Support local and join the Rally C.A.P. Challenge

Join Challenge
Gazette Marketing
Kids Gazette

Engage the kids with our Kids Articles, Worksheets, Free Printables, Fun Activities, and more!

Digital Kids Gazette

“It would be ultimately up to the school to decide whether to close for a period of time or not,” Meador said during a virtual news conference Thursday.

Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:48PM | Thu, July 16, 2020

Linn County recommends face masks or shields, health screenings for sc ...

01:18PM | Thu, July 16, 2020

Target, CVS join growing list of national retail chains requiring mask ...

09:03AM | Thu, July 16, 2020

Rise in Iowa unemployment claims leads to $121.6 million in state, fed ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Ramm

The Gazette

All articles by Michaela

The Gazette

All articles by Molly

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Target, CVS join growing list of national retail chains requiring masks

Rise in Iowa unemployment claims leads to $121.6 million in state, federal benefits

Billions in federal COVID-19 aid spreads in Iowa

University of Iowa eyeing support, resources for employees after Iowa City school district decision

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Test Iowa is a failure

Father of Malik Sheets hopes S10,000 reward will lead to son's killer

Mother of missing girl, Breasia Terrell, clings to hope as search continues

Chew on This: Military-themed restaurant opens, a Zio Johno's closes in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids felon sentenced to over 6 years for possessing guns as drug user

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate