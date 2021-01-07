Kennedy High to welcome back students Jan. 19 after derecho damage

CEDAR RAPIDS — Teachers slowly are returning to Kennedy High School to teach virtually and ready their rooms for students to return for in-person instruction later this month, after the derecho severely damaged the building in August.

It’s been almost a year since students passed through the hallways at Cedar Rapids’ Kennedy High, 4545 Wenig Rd. NE, after Iowa schools closed in March to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Then, mere weeks before school started for this past fall, the storm swept through Cedar Rapids on Aug. 10, further delaying student’s return to the classroom.

Kennedy High students have been in continuous online learning since September. With building repairs nearing completion, students will return in a hybrid learning model on Jan. 19.

Kennedy High is the last Cedar Rapids school damaged in the derecho to reopen its doors.

