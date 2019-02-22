Judge agrees to dismiss student org complaints against University of Iowa

IOWA CITY — A federal judge has agreed to dismiss unresolved claims in a lawsuit pitting a faith-based student group against the University of Iowa, ending the spat two weeks sky of a scheduled March 4 trial.

U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose earlier this month issued a split ruling on the high-profile case involving counter accusations of discrimination that put the university’s human rights policy up against what the students allege are their First Amendment and religious liberty rights.

Rose’s ruling on the 20-count lawsuit that student group Business Leaders in Christ — or BLinC — filed in late 2017 barred UI from deregistering BLinC for its leader-selection standards so long as it continues to allow other student groups exemptions from its human rights policy.

The university, citing that policy, deregistered BLinC for barring an openly gay member from becoming a leader. After Rose early in the case found Iowa was unequally enforcing its human rights mandate, campus administrators launched a sweeping review of their 500-plus student organizations and found hundreds were out of compliance.

That process led to the UI deregistration of dozens more groups, including InterVarsity Graduate Christian Fellowship, which sued on similar grounds as BLinC.

Although Rose’s recent order blocks Iowa from unevenly enforcing its human rights policy, it included a caveat UI could again kick BLinC off campus so long as it treats other groups the same way.

Rose sided with UI on several issues — including those related to damages — ordering the institution to pay BLinC a symbolic $1. Her order left 13 of the lawsuit’s 20 claims unresolved, and those are now dismissed, according to her most recent ruling.

The finding, however, does not limit either side’s ability to appeal.

“BLinC has indicated that, in light of the relief granted in the summary judgment order, it views proceeding to trial on its remaining claims to be unnecessary,” Rose wrote.

