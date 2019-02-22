Education

Judge agrees to dismiss student org complaints against University of Iowa

Decision nixes March 4 trial

Business Leaders in Christ president senior enterprise management major Jake Estell, sophomore business analytics and Spanish double major Liz Swanson and Business Leaders in Christ vice president sophomore soon to be management and marketing major Brett Eikenberry set up their display during the UI Student Organization Fair at the Iowa Memorial Union in Iowa City, Iowa, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Business Leaders in Christ president senior enterprise management major Jake Estell, sophomore business analytics and Spanish double major Liz Swanson and Business Leaders in Christ vice president sophomore soon to be management and marketing major Brett Eikenberry set up their display during the UI Student Organization Fair at the Iowa Memorial Union in Iowa City, Iowa, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — A federal judge has agreed to dismiss unresolved claims in a lawsuit pitting a faith-based student group against the University of Iowa, ending the spat two weeks sky of a scheduled March 4 trial.

U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose earlier this month issued a split ruling on the high-profile case involving counter accusations of discrimination that put the university’s human rights policy up against what the students allege are their First Amendment and religious liberty rights.

Rose’s ruling on the 20-count lawsuit that student group Business Leaders in Christ — or BLinC — filed in late 2017 barred UI from deregistering BLinC for its leader-selection standards so long as it continues to allow other student groups exemptions from its human rights policy.

The university, citing that policy, deregistered BLinC for barring an openly gay member from becoming a leader. After Rose early in the case found Iowa was unequally enforcing its human rights mandate, campus administrators launched a sweeping review of their 500-plus student organizations and found hundreds were out of compliance.

That process led to the UI deregistration of dozens more groups, including InterVarsity Graduate Christian Fellowship, which sued on similar grounds as BLinC.

Although Rose’s recent order blocks Iowa from unevenly enforcing its human rights policy, it included a caveat UI could again kick BLinC off campus so long as it treats other groups the same way.

Rose sided with UI on several issues — including those related to damages — ordering the institution to pay BLinC a symbolic $1. Her order left 13 of the lawsuit’s 20 claims unresolved, and those are now dismissed, according to her most recent ruling.

The finding, however, does not limit either side’s ability to appeal.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week – Feb 22 - March 2

Nine days of local restaurant love at nearly 20 Cedar Rapids area restaurants! Special lunch and dinner menus.

See all of the menus
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

135 of the most significant Gazette headlines reproduced in this 9" x 12", 160 page book. Limited Quantity! Available for mail delivery or pick-up.

Get Your Copy Today!
Don't miss a story

Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen.

Sign up

“BLinC has indicated that, in light of the relief granted in the summary judgment order, it views proceeding to trial on its remaining claims to be unnecessary,” Rose wrote.

l Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Vanessa

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Education ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Collins Aerospace girls-and-engineering event attracts 100 area students

Iowa communities and businesses work together to find solutions for child care shortages

Mount Pleasant businesses see a challenge in recruiting, retaining workers due to lack of child care

'Carroll is lucky' Its child care center has been an important element of the community's economic success

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa radio announcer Gary Dolphin suspended for rest of basketball season

Iowa schools might get reprieve on making up snow days

Unregulated providers fill in to meet Iowa's child care needs. Should we be worried?

Major flooding three times more likely in Cedar Rapids this spring, National Weather Service reports

Body found in burning vehicle in rural Johnson County

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.