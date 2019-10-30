Iowa's report card shows no significant change since 2017, scores dip slightly

Iowa brought home a report card in math and reading Wednesday with slightly lower average scores from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the Nation’s Report Card, compared to 2017.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress assess fourth and eighth grade students in the U.S. in math and reading every two years. Nationally, fourth grade math scores increased and eighth grade math scores decreased compared to 2017. While most states show no significant score change, nine state’s scores increased and three decreased. Iowa was among the states with no significant score change.

Nationally, fourth-graders scored one point higher compared to 2017, and eighth-graders scored one point lower. Scores for both grades declined in reading compared to 2017.

While scores have increased significantly since assessments were first conducted in the 1990s, scores in math, reading, science and writing are unchanged from a decade ago, said Peggy Carr, associate commissioner with the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

The average score in math of fourth-grade students in Iowa was 241, one point higher than the average for public school students in the nation, but dipping two points lower than Iowa’s 2017 score.

Iowa eighth-graders beat the average national score by one point with a score of 282, but again fell lower than Iowa eighth-graders’ 2017 score of 286.

In reading, fourth-graders were above the national public school average of 219, with a score of 221. This score is one point lower than the 2017 reading score.

Eighth-graders scored 262 in reading, the same score as the national public school average and one point lower than Iowa eighth grade students 2017 score of 263.

Staci Hupp, communications and information services with the Iowa Department of Education, said the Nation’s Report Card is an important measure, but it isn’t perfect.

“We never over-rely on one measure to tell us the whole story about our schools in Iowa,” she said.

Hupp said like a lot of states, Iowa saw some decreases in scores since 2017, especially for eighth-graders.

“We still have some unacceptable achievement gaps among students from diverse backgrounds,” Hupp said. “We also know we have the right road map in place for education in Iowa, and we’re really confident we’ll see student performance improve.”

That “right road map” is a combination of a new Iowa assessment test — Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress — early literacy screening assessments, expansion of career and technical education programs, computer science and work-based learning, and a teacher leadership system, which Hupp said has shown a positive impact on student achievement for three years in a row.

ACT national assessment results were also released Wednesday.

The results showed Iowa’s average composite score tied for first in the country among states that tested more than half of students in the Class of 2019. Iowa tied with South Dakota for an average composite score of 21.6 out of a possible 36.

Iowa’s score declined slightly from the 2018, which was a score of 21.8, but remains above the national average of 20,7.

Iowa students who took the ACT represent 66 percent of the Class of 2019 graduating class.

Iowa Department of Education director Ryan Wise said schools in Iowa are doing more than ever to ensure students are ready for the demands of college or career training.

“In my weekly visits to schools across the state, I’m inspired by students taking ownership of their learning and teachers committed to preparing students for success beyond high school,” he said in a news release.

