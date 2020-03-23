CORONAVIRUS

Iowa university foundations raising money for coronavirus-affected students

'Uncertain weeks and months may lie ahead'

The Iowa State University Foundation building is shown Thursday, March 23, 2006, on the Elwood Drive in Ames, Iowa. (AP
The Iowa State University Foundation building is shown Thursday, March 23, 2006, on the Elwood Drive in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ames Tribune, Nirmalendu Majumdar)
IOWA CITY — The fundraising arms for all three of Iowa’s public universities have established or are promoting “emergency assistance funds” for students in their respective communities adversely affected by COVID-19.

“Uncertain weeks and months may lie ahead, but what is certain is that many students will need extra support,” according to a description of the Iowa State University Foundation’s “Cyclone Strong Fund.”

“Even under normal circumstances, students may live close to the edge financially,” according to the fund’s description. “For some, not only is this new challenge overwhelming, it may mean falling short in completing an Iowa State education — or simply meeting everyday needs.”

The University of Northern Iowa Foundation and University of Iowa Center for Advancement are promoting similar COVID-19-specific fundraisers for students, who last week learned they won’t be allowed to return to campus this spring and instead must complete their courses virtually as a result of the campus’ coronavirus preventive measures.

That shift to online courses for the rest of the semester means students who previously thought they’d be allowed to stay in the residence halls — even during what was supposed to be a shorter two-week transition to online education — must move out.

Those changes, for some, have meant finding new housing, acquiring adequate technology, unexpected travel, and leaving behind jobs in their campus communities that financially supported their housing, food, travel, and other needs.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority,” according to the UI Center for Advancement’s description of its “Student Life Emergency Fund.”

“We are asking our alumni and friends to support our students by giving,” according to the center. “The fund will help with issues facing our students today, such as housing and food insecurity, travel expenses, technology expenses to support online learning, and other financial challenges.”

UI students interested in accessing those funds can apply through the Dean of Students Office via application that asks a series of questions — like how much they need, an explanation of why they need it, whether their currently receiving financial aid, and what other funding sources they’ve sought.

The UI application for emergency funds also seeks details of how the applicants will use the money, whether they were employed, and how the money could impact their ability to remain enrolled.

Iowa State and UNI students on Monday started back to class after the planned one-week spring break — albeit virtually — while UI students last week learned they would have an extra week of break to allow the campus more time to transition its education and other operations online.

According to the ISU Foundation, its Cyclone Strong Fund will — among other things — help students pay their bills and buy groceries; support the SHOP Food Pantry on campus; and offer aid through ISU Student Counseling Services.

The fund also could help ISU students who were studying abroad and had to return unexpectedly, leaving them in need of dining and residential accommodations for the rest of the semester.

It could pay for rented laptops and other technology students need for their virtual education.

“We ask that, even as we all practice social distancing, we come together online to show our support,” according to the ISU Foundation’s pitch for its student emergency fund. “Please consider a gift today and help get the word out about this important effort.”

The UNI Foundation has broken its COVID-19 fundraising into three parts — a student emergency fund; the Panther Pantry, providing food for students in need; and a scholarship fund to help students complete their education, despite complications from the pandemic.

“These are unprecedented times,” according to the UNI Foundation. “We are confident the Panther family will come together in support of our students.”

As of Monday afternoon, the respective fundraisers had generated thousands — including more than $6,000 at UNI and more than $5,000 for UI students.

Funds can be found at:

ISU Cyclone Strong Fund: fundisu.foundation.iastate.edu/cyclonestrong

UI Student Life Emergency Fund: givetoiowa.org/students

UNI COVID-19 Student Support Funds: pawprint.uni.edu/g/studentsupport

For more information on the emergency funds, contact:

Karen Simon, assistant vice president, communications, Iowa State University Foundation, 515-294-7263, kasimon@foundation.iastate.edu

Dana Larson, executive director, marketing and communications, the University of Iowa Center for Advancement, 319-467-3661, dana.larson@foriowa.org

Sarah Parsons, director of advancement communications, the University of Northern Iowa Foundation, 319-273-2505, sarah.parsons@uni.edu

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

