Iowa universities stress over looming bars reopening

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa has moved far more of its classes online than Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa, according to presidential reports to the Board of Regents on Thursday.

But none of them are in any hurry to increase in-person learning — with COVID-19 still very present in their respective communities and state-mandated bar closures set to expire or already over.

“The bar closure in our county has been a tremendous help to us,” UI Vice President for Student Life Sarah Hansen said Thursday. “Our numbers have absolutely plummeted since that time. We haven’t had a triple-digit student cases on a daily basis since September 4.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Aug. 27 ordered nightclubs, breweries, and bars in six counties — including Johnson, Story, and Black Hawk — to close until at least Sept. 20. Restaurants in those communities, home to the three public universities, also had to stop serving alcohol after 10 p.m.

Where new cases in Johnson County on Aug. 26 reached a high of 338 in one 24-hour period — just two days after the start of the UI fall semester and after students were seen crammed in bars without masks — new daily cases have dropped into the 30s and 20s in the last week.

“We are down into 20 cases a day at this point,” Hansen said. “Just to be really frank, I am worried about September 20, which is when that mandate from the governor is set to expire.”

Reynolds this week amended her order to lift the closure in all but Johnson and Story counties — meaning UNI’s Black Hawk County now has open bars.

Student Regent Zack Leist, enrolled at Iowa State, conceded some of his peers arrived for the fall semester “in not the right mind-set.”

“But I think now it’s kind of clear what we need to do,” he said, agreeing, “I am a little concerned about 20th … That date is a little concerning to me, and I sure hope from our actions though that it won’t be anything like it was to start the year.”

Hansen said among the early issued that hurt UI — which has reported more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases on campus since Aug. 18 — was the number of students who arrived with the virus.

“I think one of the challenges for us was students arriving on campus positive, but not necessarily even waiting for their test results at home,” she said. “So we had some students that tested at home and then showed up and then said, ‘Oh hey, I’m positive,’ and we had to kind of track that down.”

The high rate of infection, paired with hundreds of student and instructor requests to either learn or teach entirely online, has pushed the UI percentage of virtual courses to 78 percent, according to presidential reports Thursday.

UNI and ISU online-only course rates are lower, with ISU reporting 34 percent of classes are fully online and UNI reporting just 16 percent are entirely online.

In response to Regent David Barker’s question of when the campuses might be able to move toward more in-person learning, all three said they’re in no hurry.

UNI President Mark Nook said his campus has space constraints, as classrooms can only safely handle reduced capacities.

“Moving to more in-person instruction is going to be difficult,” Nook said. “We need to continue the physical distancing, and having the classrooms to do that is what really limits that.”

Iowa State’s Vice President for Student Affairs Toyia Younger said she too is encouraged by dropping daily COVID-19 case reports on campus and in the Ames community.

“We don’t want to jump into anything that would ultimately lead to mass spread,” she said.

UI President Bruce Harreld said space isn’t necessary an issue. But testing is.

“I’m not comfortable that we have the testing capacity and the reagents specifically to allow us to test a large enough percentage of our population,” Harreld said. “We need to get at an infection rate of under 5 percent, and right now — last I checked — I think the county was 12.6 percent.”

“So we’ve got a long way to go.”

Rapid daily tests would be ideal, according to Harreld.

“If you can do the entire population every day — so we do 40,000 tests every day — that’s where we need to get to,” he said. “It’s not like once a week. We need to do this rapidly. This country is way under testing.”

Absent that testing capacity, Harreld said the risk is too great to push for more in-person learning.

“There’s so many unknowns with this virus that I don’t know why we would run the risk of rushing back to face-to-face, to be honest with you,” he said. “We’d much rather let everybody choose their level of comfort.”

UI students, faculty, and staff have called on the campus to move entirely virtual, and administrators have rejected those requests — saying many still want in-person learning and much already is happening virtually.

Harreld’s comments on Thursday though seemed to support the contention that many feel more comfortable learning at a distance.

“While we talk about a lot of students would prefer to have face-to-face, I’m not sure we have good data to support that at all,” he said, noting he teaches a class in a room with capacity for 68 students.

It’s current configured for 30, and far fewer than that attend in person.

“Students can pick where they want to be for that class,” he said. “And so far, in our fourth week, the most I’ve had physically in class has been five students out of 30. Twenty-five have preferred to stay wherever they are.”

