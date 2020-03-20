Iowa universities ramping down research

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s top research universities are scaling back investigative endeavors, amending projects, and even pausing them entirely as the novel coronavirus continues to complicate their capacity to collaborate with human subjects, use animal resources, and safely work in laboratory settings.

“In some cases, research should be paused, as is the case for in-person human subject studies, to reduce the risk of exposure to both participants and researchers,” according to new guidance Iowa State University Vice President for Research Sarah Nusser issued Thursday.

At the University of Iowa, similarly, Vice President for Research Marty Scholtz this week advised all of his campus’ principal investigators to “immediately prepare for all on-campus research to be ramped down to the greatest extent possible.”

“In effect, the research enterprise must shift to a state of hibernation and significantly minimize the presence of research personnel on campus,” Scholtz wrote in his message to the UI research community.

Ramping down research endeavors across Iowa’s public universities — including at the University of Northern Iowa — amounts to a significant imposition on their respective missions, especially on the UI and ISU campuses, both designated “Carnegie Research 1” institutions.

The University of Iowa in the 2019 budget year generated $467 million in research funding — a 7 percent increase over the previous year, bringing the campus’ total external funding to an unprecedented $588.8 million.

Iowa State in the last budget year amassed a record $260.9 million in research support, bringing its external funding total to $469 million.

What impact scaling down the campuses’ research enterprises will have on funding levels and existing grants remains unknown — as the COVID-19 crisis evolves daily — but Scholtz regardless urged UI investigators to, “Do everything you can to cease or curtail your campus activities to the barest minimum levels to preserve your research.”

Of course, he added, any research tied to COVID-19 and “clinical trials involving lifesaving treatments” will continue.

“It’s vitally important that we do all we can to protect and preserve our work, some of which has taken decades or entire careers to amass,” Scholtz wrote in his message. “But there is no greater imperative in this moment than to protect one another’s health, well-being, and very lives-to do no harm.”

Among the new UI research guidance, investigators should postpone any large experiments requiring multiple days, people or instruments; limit ongoing research to only those in a critical phase; and — for those persisting — stagger lab work to support social distancing.

Given the medical shortage of personal protective equipment — like masks and goggles — researchers should “be extremely conservative” in using and managing their inventory.

“These supplies should be made available for UI Hospitals & Clinics and other priority staging areas,” according to Scholtz, who urged displaced and redirected researchers to focus on “writing papers and grant proposals, and completing data analysis.”

He also asked they continue “charging salaries to grants as normal.”

“Our research administration offices are prepared to offer their full support remotely to help you navigate these challenges,” Scholtz wrote.

UI scientists must complete “contingency plans for your research immediately,” and administrators outlined specific changes in policies and practices around human subjects and animal sources — including suspending new animal orders, animal deliveries, or breeding of commercially-available animals.

A UI temporary human subjects-research-related policy requires participant visits be performed remotely when possible or postponed — if they’re not essential to a participant’s health and can’t be done over the phone or internet.

Likewise, Iowa State’s new research guidance stresses social distancing.

“It is no longer possible to conduct such research that — in the case of in-person human subjects studies — creates significant risk of disease exposure to participants and researchers,” according to ISU communication from the Office of the Vice President for Research.

ISU Vice President Nusser asked researchers to work with department chairs and directors to determine whether projects should be modified or suspended.

“There’s no doubt we are in uncharted territory, but we’re doing so together,” she wrote.

Although UNI doesn’t engage in as much research as its peer institutions, UNI Director of Research and Sponsored Programs Tolif Hunt said none of his programs have been put “on hold” but rather modified in some way — depending on travel, workshop, training, and teaching limitations.

“Schedules have changed, scopes of work have had to be revised, and meetings have shifted from face-to-face to virtual formats,” he said.

Joe Bolick, director of UNI’s Iowa Waste Reduction Center, for example has seen his research on food waste in K-12 schools affected by the widespread closures.

“We have done a lot of waste audits in cafeterias in Iowa and, for the next four weeks, we won’t be doing any,” he said.

