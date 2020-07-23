Iowa universities outline massive budget cuts

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s three public universities expect to generate $65.4 million less in revenue this budget year than last due to COVID-19-driven losses in tuition, state appropriations, and research activity.

The biggest hits are projected in tuition revenue, with anticipated enrollment declines and rate freezes expected to shrink income by $14.8 million for University of Iowa; $33.4 million for Iowa State University; and $4.8 million for University of Northern Iowa.

The three institutions also must split an $8 million cut in state appropriations — divided about 40-40-20 between the campuses, with UI and ISU each losing $3.2 million in state support, and UNI losing $1.5 million.

The legislative reductions affect every special purpose unit across the campuses except the UI-based State Hygienic Lab, which received a $525,578 boost in the budget year that ended for its work processing COVID-19 tests. Although the lab was spared state cuts in the new year, it’s not due any funding increase either.

In outlining their budgets for the coming year, each university highlighted the pandemic that’s created unprecedented challenges across their respective campuses — which essentially shut down mid-March, forcing all in-person instruction online.

Residence halls were evacuated, athletics were canceled, meetings and events were either nixed or conducted virtually — including commencement ceremonies and all summer courses, orientation programming, and recruitment activities.

In looking to reopen this fall, the campuses expect “significant” costs in providing enough protective gear, sanitization supplies, physical barriers, cleaning services, and the like to keep students, faculty, and staff safe.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the tens of millions each campus expects to lose from COVID-19, they’ve employed a range of cost-cutting measures — like layoffs, furloughs, salary reductions, and curtailed programs.

UI President Bruce Harreld has volunteered a 50-percent cut from his $590,000 base pay for the rest of the year, amounting to a one-time savings of $270,416; ISU President Wendy Wintersteen is taking a 10-percent cut for the entire budget year, amounting to $59,000; and UNI President Mark Nook is taking an 11.8-percent cut to his $357,110 salary, amounting to $42,138.

Nook also will take a 50-percent cut in deferred compensation. The other presidents have not announced changes in their deferred compensation plans — which are due for 2023 payouts of $2.33 million to Harreld and more than $1 million to Wintersteen.

P3 Update

Due to the state’s generational disinvestment in higher education — with tuition now accounting for a majority of the universities’ income — UI recently entered into a novel 50-year, public-private partnership bringing in an outside firm to operate its utilities system.

The deal landed UI an upfront lump sum of $1.165 billion — most of which it invested into an endowment in hopes of tapping annually for strategic funding. UI officials in Thursday’s budget report didn’t provide an update on the health of that endowment, although they never expected it would return much in the first year.

Officials did, however, report that most of its utility employees have transitioned under the private operator.

“This transition results in lower university direct salary and fringe costs but increases utility general expenses at a comparable amount,” according to regent documents. “Total general fund utility nonsalary expenses are expected to increase by approximately 2 percent.”

Budget Cutting

Other cost-cutting measures underway across the universities facing extra expenses and massive losses include 5-percent pay cuts for all vice presidents at UNI.

UI is phasing out funding for Hancher Auditorium, requiring it become self-sufficient; imposing hiring and salary freezes; and laying off instructors in some units.

“The university will continue to use the budget model to identify, evaluate and possibly discontinue or close activities in which state resources are no longer sufficient to support these functions,” according to a UI budget report to the Board of Regents. “Scarce resources will continue to be directed to student success, research, and economic development programs.”

At Iowa State, the administration is shaving 2 percent from its employee retirement match; temporarily freezing most renovation and capital projects; and requiring vice president or presidential approval to fill vacancies — in addition to across-the-board budget reductions.

ISU also is rolling out a “voluntary retirement incentive” available to about 1,200 eligible faculty and staff. University savings would depend on the number of approved participants, according to the regents, asked to approve incentive program next week.

The board is eliminating immediately its $873,940 in support for Iowa Public Radio — which amounts to about 10 percent of its operating income.

On top of that loss, IPR is projecting budgeted decreases in “fundraising revenue from memberships, underwriting and events due to anticipated economic issues related to the pandemic and no scheduled, revenue-generating events.”

When regents during their July 29 meeting consider approving all these cuts and the universities’ pared down budgets, they won’t include athletics projections — which they typically do.

“Due to the volatility of the fall sports schedules resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the detailed athletic budgets will be considered for board approval at its September meeting,” according to board documents.

Residence Halls Reductions

Among the self-supporting enterprises across the university campuses are the residence systems at UI and ISU — both of which are bracing for budgetary losses this year, with fewer students expected to live on campus in the fall, no 2020 summer revenue, and “significant reductions in non-contract dining revenues.”

At UI, 2021 occupancy has been reduced from 6,225 to 5,700. Its total revenue projections have dropped nearly $8 million and its total fund balance projections have dropped $12.7 million.

Iowa State has reduced its occupancy from 10,238 to 9,464, with revenue expected to fall $7.7 million.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“No operating income is included for Linden and Oak Elm residence halls as these facilities will be reserved for in-system students needing COVID isolation and quarantine housing,” according to regent budget documents. “Expense projections have also reduced from the preliminary budget from the lower occupancy and changes in staffing structures.”

ISU residence system reserves are projected to increase “due to the cancellation of previously planned improvement projects.”

And although UNI’s residence system is not projecting as many losses, it’s looking at nearly 200 fewer students in its halls.

“In addition, retail operations, catering and summer conference revenues were significantly reduced and also impact the FY 2021 budget,” according to regent documents. “Most revenue and expense reductions are attributable to changes in operations resulting from the COVID epidemic.”

Veterinary Lab Cuts

In highlighting cuts across special purpose units, Iowa State took exception with a $62,472 cut to its Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, which it touts as protecting animal and human health and advancing Iowa’s $32.5 billion animal agriculture economy. The cuts, according to board documents, come amid soaring demand for the lab’s diagnostic services and as it’s being asked to “commit substantial resources to support to the State Hygienic Laboratory for COVID-19 testing.”

“Cuts to the (lab) line will substantially weaken the ability to prevent and respond to disease outbreaks in the Iowa livestock and poultry industry and it will weaken the state’s ability to respond to COVID-19,” according to regent documents.

The lab’s caseload is the largest of any in the country, and it’s has doubled in the last seven years — reaching an all-time high of nearly 100,000 cases in 2019.

“Services provided by the ISU VDL have never been in greater demand,” the documents argue. “During these challenging economic times, livestock and poultry producers are utilizing the ISU (lab) extensively to prevent introduction of costly diseases and assure access to international markets.”

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com