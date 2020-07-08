Iowa summer kids program goes online amid health concerns

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus screening program detects 8 students with fevers

08:49PM | Wed, July 08, 2020

Associated Pres

BURLINGTON — An Eastern Iowa summer school program has been been moved from in-person to online after several students screened for coronavirus symptoms registered fevers this week.

North Hill Elementary School in Burlington suspended its in-person summer school program Tuesday — a day after the program began — after eight students showed up with temperatures of 100.4 degrees or higher, the Hawk Eye reported.

About 60 students attended the program. Students were screened for symptoms and temperatures upon arrival to the building before getting out of the car, Principal Mark Taylor said.

The district is working closely with Des Moines County Public Health to determine if or when the summer program can resume in-person instruction, officials said.

North Hill is the only school in the district to have offered an in-person summer program. Summer instruction at the middle and high school levels is taking place online only.

The in-person summer school program typically is targeted toward students in need, such as those struggling academically, those needing to work on their social skills and those with food insecurities.

The district is continuing to provide free meals to children under the age of 18 throughout the summer.

