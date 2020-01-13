Iowa State taps special counsel for free speech defense

An Iowa State University junior wants to scrawl political messages like “MAGA” and “Trump 2020” in chalk on his campus’ walkways. An ISU sophomore wants to use his university email to encourage fellow students to support pro-gun laws and candidates.

And a third wants to participate in a “build the wall” demonstration.

But they and other ISU members of the national free-speech group Speech First, Inc., say they’re afraid to because of what they characterize as “unconstitutional” campus rules and policies — some new this fall — meant to quell offensive speech and respond to bias incidents.

“(ISU) and its officials have created a series of rules and regulations designed to restrain, deter, suppress, and punish speech concerning political and social issues of public concern,” according to a lawsuit Speech First filed this month in U.S. District Court against more than two dozen ISU administrators and regents.

“And they do so despite Iowa’s central role as the ‘first in the nation’ to weigh in on presidential primary elections.”

Iowa’s Executive Council on Monday agreed to retain special Washington, D.C. counsel to defend ISU and the regents in the lawsuit, which its filing attorney Skylar Limkemann has followed up with a request the court stop Iowa State from enforcing the policies in question pending the case’s resolution.

“The university’s definition of ‘bias incident’ is amorphous and entirely subjective, using undefined terms like ‘demeaning’ and turning on what the listener ‘perceives,’” according to the request for an injunction. “The First Amendment requires clarity, precision, and objectivity when public universities regulate speech.”

A U.S. District Court judge hasn’t ruled on that request.

In a statement, ISU President Wendy Wintersteen refuted allegations her campus punishes students “for their constitutionally protected rights to expression” and denied having “policies or practices that prohibit expression based on the content of the expression or the viewpoint of the speaker.”

Wintersteen cited numerous speakers and guests to campus expressing a wide variety of thought.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, our campus has also experienced bigoted, hateful, racist, and anti-Semitic messaging that, while protected by the First Amendment, is also hurtful and harmful to many students,” she said. “Iowa State University also takes seriously its obligation mandated by federal law to create and maintain a campus that is free from illegal discrimination and harassment.

“Iowa State University will continue to champion the First Amendment in our efforts to create a campus where all individuals and ideas are welcome and included.”

The special counsel Iowa has agreed to hire to defend Iowa State “at a discounted rate” is Jenner & Block LLP, which has “previously represented public universities in litigation involving the same legal issues,” according to an engagement letter.

That letter, in noting the need for a special counsel, reports this case “presents important issues relating to amendment protections within the context of a public university.”

“Our office lacks the necessary resources to directly handle this matter,” according to the letter, which Iowa Attorney General spokesman Lynn Hicks said relates to “the number of cases we are handling for the universities and other agencies.”

Campus chalking

The Speech First case comes after Iowa lawmakers in March passed new regulations around speech and expression on public universities — legislation the lawsuit cites in arguing Iowa State’s new chalking policy violates code and unconstitutionally restricts speech.

“A member of the campus community who wishes to engage in non-commercial expressive activity in outdoor areas of campus shall be permitted to do so freely,” according to the new state law, which the lawsuit quotes and notes comes with exceptions “not applicable here.”

Those exceptions stipulate the “expressive activity” can be done with “reasonable time, place, and manner restrictions, and as long as the member’s conduct is not unlawful, does not impede others’ access to a facility or use of walkways, and does not disrupt the functioning of the public institution.”

For years, the lawsuit argues, students have used chalking to spread political messages — gaining such popularity that in 2016 the practice earned the hashtag “#TheChalkening.”

Political chalking at Iowa State has included messages supporting Gov. Kim Reynolds and President Trump, along with others denouncing Rep. Steve King. Pro-life and pro-choice backers have chalked competing arguments related to abortion.

When this fall a “Students Against Racism” group complained to ISU officials about offensive chalking, “instead of handling the controversy in a measured way, the university took extreme measures and banned all chalking,” according to the lawsuit.

Then, on Nov. 11, Iowa State issued an interim policy limiting student chalking by defining it as marking a sidewalk to promote an “upcoming event sponsored by a registered student organization.”

“Registered student organizations may chalk only to publicize an upcoming event that is open to all students,” according to the ISU policy.

Students and student groups that violate the chalking policy can be disciplined, be forced to pay removal costs, or forfeit their registration status, according to the lawsuit, which argues the policy “imposes content-based and speaker-based restrictions on protected speech.”

Email policies

The lawsuit also accuses Iowa State of unlawfully maintaining a policy on student email use barring messages from ISU accounts that “solicit support for a candidate or ballot measure, or otherwise use email systems in a concerted effort to support a candidate or ballot measure.”

The lawsuit argues ISU policy prohibits “sending” those political emails, although ISU policy characterizes the barred activity as “broadcasting.”

Still, according to the lawsuit, although the policy “apparently allows students on campus to send emails opposing candidates and ballot measures, as well as emails about political issues not tied to a person or an issue on the ballot, the policy forbids students on campus from using email to garner support for people and policies when it matters most — election season.”

“That season is currently underway, as the Iowa caucuses and state legislative elections are quickly approaching.”

Campus Climate Reporting System

The third target of the lawsuit is Iowa State’s “Campus Climate Reporting System,” an ISU unit that gathers information on and responds to incidents of bias on campus. That unit is an updated version of Iowa State’s “Campus Climate Response Team,” which administrators renamed in November in response to demands from “Students Against Racism,” according to the lawsuit.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The ISU reporting system operates with a definition of “bias incident” that is “broad and vague,” the lawsuit argues, reporting “bias” as being defined as “differential preference for one person, group, or identity over another.”

Specific examples of bias incidents, which the lawsuit states come from ISU, include a student organization hosting a party with a racist theme; social media posts or chats pertaining to race, creed, religion, gender, or sex; or classroom commentary perceived as derogatory or biased.

“Other examples that the university gave in the past include comments like, ‘We need fresh faces around here,’ ‘Atheists are going to hell,’ and ‘Build the wall,’” according to the lawsuit.

During the 2018 budget year, Iowa State’s campus climate system received more than 100 “bias incident” reports — with digital bias incidents making up 21 percent and “epithets” accounting for nearly 14 percent, the lawsuit reports.

Examples of bias incidents actually reported to the team, according to the lawsuit, include written support for Rep. Steve King, Gov. Reynolds, and President Trump; a student government discussion of a bill allowing student organizations to limit membership based on beliefs and standards; and a video of an incoming student “sharing and stating hateful speech” regarding the use of pronouns.

The campus climate group last year took steps beyond initial outreach with more than 56 percent of reports, contributing to the lawsuits overarching assertion that Iowa State policies “are fostering a campus environment that chills protected expression and fails to protect students’ First Amendment rights.”

“The university’s policies are irreparably harming countless students who seek to express themselves and voice their opinions without fear of investigation or punishment,” according to the lawsuit. “The result is that all university students lose the opportunity to challenge, debate, and learn from the views and experiences of their classmates.”

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com