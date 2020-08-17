Iowa State begins unprecedented fall semester after typical weekend partying

With students back in Ames for Monday’s start of classes, onlookers over the weekend flooded social media with photos of packed bars, crowded backyards, and other images depicting new and returning Cyclones partying shoulder-to-shoulder — without masks — to celebrate what would appear to be a typical fall semester.

But this fall is not only atypical, it’s unprecedented — as COVID-19 continues to infect and kill Iowans, prompting administrators last spring to nix in-person classes entirely and spend months and millions preparing for a safe return to at least a hybrid version of instruction this fall.

“We know there were large gatherings and parties over the weekend,” according to a Monday morning message from Wendy Wintersteen. “Disregarding health and safety measures puts our community at risk and it jeopardizes our chances for successfully completing the semester in November.”

Students at #IowaState.

Hubbs busted his a$$ all summer working (for free!) to make policies to keep people safe. ISU failed to market it properly to students. I'm just sick. 濫 pic.twitter.com/Mbn6Wanw0L — I'm Suzi BlackLivesMatter, y'all!  (@SoozleMcDoozle) August 15, 2020

Noting extreme measures her administration has taken over the summer to “support students’ desire to return to campus” — installing no-touch doors, hand sanitizing stations, Plexiglass barriers, among many other things — Wintersteen urged personal responsibility in making it all work.

“It’s up to all of us to make this semester as safe and successful as possible,” she wrote in her message. “Each of us must take personal responsibility to show that Cyclones care.”

In addition to physical changes across the ISU campus, administrators mandated COVID-19 tests before any of its 9,000-plus residential students could move on to campus; it asked its thousands of faculty and staff to prepare in-person and online versions of their curriculum; it rolled out a digital “symptom checker” to curb symptomatic spread; and it’s mandated face coverings.

Wintersteen reminded students of the personal responsibility they bear — checking symptoms, wearing masks, washing hands, and physically distancing “everywhere possible.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Indoors and outside,” she wrote. “And avoid large gatherings where distancing is difficult or impossible.”

The president’s Monday morning message was not the first time she’s stressed these new mandates and expectations. All students have received frequent communication over the summer about what this fall semester will look like. Wintersteen has held town hall informational sessions. And all students were required to take a new COVID-19 training before arriving.

That means many simply ignored the messaging and training — posting photos and videos online all weekend celebrating, among other things, “801 Day,” which historically has symbolized the Saturday after fraternity and sorority recruitment when the students finally are allowed to drink — at 8:01 a.m.

“If you have been going to the bars and parties during this pandemic (801 day or not) YOU ARE THE PROBLEM,” one Twitter user wrote Sunday. “I’m so disgusted by the amount of people I saw going out this weekend.”

A Twitter user who is listed in the ISU directory as a political science student wrote, “I am being 100 percent serious when I say that if you are in Ames and going to parties and binge drinking and spreading this virus while the rest of us make the sacrifices necessary to successfully have a semester then you are a selfish person full stop.”

Dear @IAGovernor - thanks for trusting Iowans to do the right thing. Clearly, we don’t need a mask mandate. These Iowa State students will be just fine. We can just ask them nicely to put masks on next time. Happy first weekend before college classes, everyone. @IowaStateU pic.twitter.com/xUnw23PbYM — Kyle Engelhardt (@KyleEngelhardt) August 15, 2020

The ISU Police Department on Saturday sent this alert: “Don’t jeopardize the fall semester! Be responsible — wear a face covering, stay 6 feet apart, avoid large gatherings.”

Of the total 6,509 ISU students who were tested before moving into their respective residence halls between July 31 and Aug. 13, the campus found 141 had COVID-19 — amounting to a 2.2 percent positivity rate.

Positive students were required to isolate — either in reserved campus housing or at home. The university also tested students Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as move-in continued. But results from those days haven’t been made public.

UI move-in begins

ISU and the University of Northern Iowa started classes Monday — a week earlier than planned — in hopes of ending the semester the day before Thanksgiving, allowing the universities to offer in-person instruction for the full term and also avoid bringing students back after high-risk holiday travel.

The University of Iowa is keeping its original start date at Aug. 24 and shifting to all virtual learning after Thanksgiving, meaning UI students’ last day of the semester will be Dec. 18. Even though the goal is to avoid post-Thanksgiving travel, UI will keep its residence halls and dining facilities open through the end of the term.

And UI started in earnest its expanded move-in process Monday, although it allowed students who either live in town or have another place to stay to drop off belongings as early as Friday.

To accommodate this week’s move-in traffic — which will be more spread out than usual due to COVID-19 mitigation measures — Clinton Street will be reduced to one-way northbound traffic from Saturday, Aug. 15 to Sunday, Aug. 23. Grand Avenue on the west side should be the go-to route for students and families.

UI, like ISU and UNI, has spent millions and many hours to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 this fall — in hopes of welcoming students back to campus for at least some in-person instruction, even as student leaders and some faculty and staff have called for a last-minute reversal to keep everything virtual this semester.

Mitigation measures for move-in include social distancing, with only eight to 20 students allowed to move in per hour; and limited helpers, with only two guests allowed per students. Additionally, volunteers this year won’t aid students in unloading cars and loading carts. And everyone must wear a face covering.

UI, unlike ISU, is not requiring its residence hall students to get a COVID-19 test before moving in. Officials have said that goes against federal and state guidance, can create a false sense of security in that it’s only point-in-time information, and requires significant resources.

Students, faculty, and staff will have access to COVID-19 testing all semester if they develop symptoms or have contact with a positive case. Upon move-in check-in UI students — like those at ISU and UNI — also are receiving a protective equipment kit that includes reusable cloth face coverings, disposable masks, a face shield, and hand sanitizer.

UI and ISU student housing contracts have explicitly freed the campuses from any COVID-19 liability.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Residing in communal living environments and living with a roommate or among other residents involves risk of contracting infectious disease, including COVID-19,” according to Iowa State’s 2020-21 housing contract. “By choosing to live on-campus, residents acknowledge and understand the risk of possible exposure to and illness from infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

“Iowa State University and (Department of Residence) is not and will not be liable for any public health threat to which a student or visitor may be exposed, including but not limited to the transmission of any infectious disease such as COVID-19.”

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com