Iowa State facilities head apologized to Hawkeye Marching Band after dramatic Cy-Hawk game

Just hours after the Hawkeye Marching Band left Jack Trice Stadium in Ames following its physically and emotionally intense participation in the annual Cy-Hawk game — during which the band reported being assaulted, harassed, and castigated off the field — the Iowa State facilities director apologized.

“Eric, I want to apologize for being completely out of character,” Tim VanLoo, director of Iowa State University Facilities and Grounds wrote in an email to University of Iowa Marching Band Director Eric Bush, according to documents provided to The Gazette on Thursday.

“The man you saw is not who I am, nor is it the way I want to represent ISU,” VanLoo wrote to Bush at 11:06 p.m. Sept. 14 — shortly after the one-point game that had been delayed for hours in the first half due to weather, finally ending in the Hawkeyes’ favor after a Cyclone error.

“I let my challenging stressful day effect how I treated you and your band members,” VanLoo wrote. “Again, I am sorry for the way I acted and treated you. You deserved better!”

Days after the game, UI Athletics Director Gary Barta issued a statement condemning “inappropriate actions” against the Hawkeye Marching Band and reporting his staff was investigating. With few details made public, though, Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard expressed frustration over the dearth of information, and both ISU President Wendy Wintersteen and UI President Bruce Harreld eventually said their respective institutions had inquired all they could.

News the universities were moving on prompted band members to speak publicly about ways they were physically and verbally harassed, with one member sharing evidence of a large bruise from a tossed beer bottle. Another band member ending up in the hospital with broken ribs, according to reports to The Gazette.

Additionally, several band members said one of their peers was sexually assaulted and another was called a racial slur. Comments from Harreld calling into question the future of the Cy-Hawk game motivated Pollard to call a news conference Sept. 24 — during which he spelled out five specific allegations from the Hawkeye Marching Band and asked anyone with more serious concerns to make them to police.

Since that time, four members of the Hawkeye Marching Band have filed criminal complaints alleging assault in Jack Trice Stadium. Details of those reports haven’t been made public, as the cases remain under investigation.

Among the five initial complaints made to Iowa State was one involving a verbal altercation between Hawkeye Marching Band Director Bush and the ISU facilities director as the Iowa band was beginning to exit the field, according to ISU Police Chief Michael Newton.

Newton didn’t elaborate on that reported confrontation, but Pollard did say the Hawkeye Marching Band chose to leave through the more crowded exit after the game — when band members said they experienced much of the abuse from fans — despite suggestions from facilities personnel. Pollard during his news conference said the UI band would have been smart to take the facilities suggestion and exit through the less congested gate.

Band members have disputed Pollard’s suggestion they ignored ISU direction or suggestion and said they simply left through the gate closest to their bus.

After Bush received VanLoo’s emailed apology, he accepted the next day.

“I appreciate you apologizing,” Bush wrote. “My reaction was strong, but I assure you it wasn’t personal — just a natural defense of my students and staff.”

Bush, in his email, acknowledged the confluence of factors that day — including the weather delays, ESPN’s College GameDay visit, and fans rushing the field in the aftermath.

“I certainly don’t envy folks around the country who have your job,” Bush said. “I am hopeful that the annual Cy-Hawk game can begin to be treated more like a game in the future. While this is an important instate rivalry, it seems to have gotten particularly nasty over the past few years (on both sides.)”

VanLoo responded by providing some “food for thought” for future rainy games.

“In a very wet game situation on natural grass in your future travels … it would be super helpful to those that manage them to have you line up off the field and make your exit.”\