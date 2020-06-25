Iowa State engineering college warns of 'fewer faculty' going forward ...

With colleges across Iowa’s public universities continuing to grapple with worsening budget blows — as coronavirus-related losses mount, enrollment projections slide, and lawmakers cut funding — a growing number of faculty and staff are learning of reductions, including at Iowa State.

ISU College of Engineering Dean W. Samuel Easterling this week sent an email to faculty and staff warning they should “expect to see fewer faculty members in the college, and across the university, going forward.”

“The reductions will be in both the term faculty and tenure-track faculty ranks,” Easterling said, referencing both professors working toward the protections afforded by tenure and those who hold limited-term renewable appointments and are not eligible for tenure. “We will utilize faculty departures and retirements to the extent possible.”

But, in the faculty message, Easterling also announced non-tenure-track faculty who received appointment renewals in May got “the minimal renewal appointment term consistent with faculty handbook guidelines.”

“My decision to approve renewal contracts with the minimum time stipulated in the faculty handbook was driven by maintaining flexibility in the next few years as we continue to manage workload demands,” Easterling said, going on to clear up some apparent confusion.

“I also want you to know that the decision was mine and not a directive from Provost (Jonathan) Wickert,” he wrote. “I know that he met with multiple groups, including Faculty Senate, and perhaps the misunderstanding came from comments that he made about faculty workforce going forward in the near term.”

All of Iowa’s public universities are facing COVID-19-compelled losses and extra expenses in the tens of millions — with the University of Iowa estimating its hit at $76 million through August; Iowa State anticipating an impact of $89 million through the same period; and University of Northern Iowa projecting its coronavirus losses at $28 million.

Those estimates came in April, though, with much still unknown about enrollment for fall.

And Easterling in his message this week reported enrollment is a primary player in faculty cuts.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Faculty size is driven in large part by our enrollment and related instructional needs,” he wrote. “As you know, enrollment at Iowa State and our College of Engineering has been declining the past few years — a trend that will continue based on projections.”

ISU’s engineering college reported 7,597 undergraduates in fall 2019, down from 8,193 in fall 2018, and 8,255 in fall 2017. Officials have not announced specific projections for any college for the upcoming and unprecedented fall semester, which Iowa State plans to deliver in a hybrid fashion — using both in-person and online instruction.

Iowa State and UNI plan to start their hybrid fall semesters early and end them before Thanksgiving — while UI will maintain its original fall schedule that wraps finals Dec. 18, But UI, which also is offering a hybrid instructional model, will move all courses online after the November break.

All three public campuses have announced expectations of enrollment declines for fall — possibly because many students prefer the in-person, traditional collegiate experience to one they do mostly from a computer at home.

“It is a budgetary reality that as the enrollment declines, so does the portion of our budget supported by tuition,” Easterling said in his faculty email this week.

The UI College of Liberal Arts and Sciences earlier this month announced the need to find $15 million to $25 million in cuts due to enrollment declines and state funding losses. And leadership unveiled a three-tiered plan to deal with the losses that included numerous “certain” measures already underway.

Those included cutting 15 instructional-track faculty, enabling furloughs, eliminating raises, and curtailing adjunct and visiting professor budgets.

Many UI faculty and staff members have aired concerns over how those cuts were imposed, including who the college chose not to renew and how the non-renewals impacted specific departments more reliant on instructional faculty.

UI employees also have raised questions about whether the university is violating its own policies by asking staff to teach more semester hours than allowed and by cutting people without enough notice.

Although many of the decisions are happening at the college level across Iowa’s public universities, the campus presidents earlier this year warned of difficult budget decisions coming.

ISU President Wendy Wintersteen in April asked all units to implement a 5-percent budget reduction for the fiscal year starting July 1 and to plan for another 5-percent cut in fiscal 2022.

“In addition, there will not be a performance-based compensation increase for faculty, (professional and scientific) staff, post docs, and contract associates on July 1,” Wintersteen said in her April message.

And Easterling in his message this week indicated deans and chairs are “working very hard to make our pending budget reductions without reducing current personnel.”

Conceding he doesn’t yet have the upcoming year’s budget, the dean said he fully expects to be able to handle personnel reductions “primarily, if not totally, through attrition.”

“I know that other colleges are in a position where they have to eliminate term faculty positions and/or switch from full-time to part-time appointments (for example reducing positions from 100 percent to 75 percent),” he said. “I am thankful that we are not in that position.”

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com