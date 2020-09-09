CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus may financially impact Eastern Iowa schools for three years

Hiring freezes, new curriculum and programs possibly sidelined as schools budget for online learning, mitigation measures

Siblings Alex (left) and Pyper Danly pose for a photo Aug. 31 on the first day of school at Prairie View Elementary in C
Siblings Alex (left) and Pyper Danly pose for a photo Aug. 31 on the first day of school at Prairie View Elementary in Cedar Rapids. Alex was starting fourth grade, and Pyper first grade. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Coronavirus may financially impact Eastern Iowa schools for three years

School districts are facing unforeseen expenses with the coronavirus pandemic, such as purchasing personal protective equipment, online learning support and professional development, which could affect the bottom line for up to three years.

Although Iowa K-12 schools received a portion of $71.6 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) funding to cover some unexpected costs of COVID-19, many Eastern Iowa schools say it’s not enough to cover the increased expenses this school year and make up for a decade of underfunding schools in Iowa.

“Schools in Iowa would be in a better spot to handle this crisis if we hadn’t spent the last decade inadequately funding schools,” said Doug Wheeler, Superintendent of the College Community School District.

The district, which recently came off a four year hiring freeze, may be looking at implementing another hiring freeze in the near future, Wheeler said.

College Community received $340,000 in CARES funding, but that barely puts a dent into the district’s $67 million annual operating budget, Wheeler said.

“Luckily, we’re in a really good financial position where we can ride that out, but training staff in new mitigation strategies and all that extra stuff will have budgetary impacts down the road,” he said.

The growing district was beginning to look at new programs for students — including adding an agriculture program this year. Now, Wheeler said they may need to delay other new programs.

“The financial impacts will lead to difficult choices,” Wheeler said. “There’s less discretionary funding to add programming and hire new teachers to offer that programming.”

The biggest challenge the Iowa City Community School District is facing is the human capital that was expended to prepare for an unprecedented school year, said Leslie Finger, Iowa City schools director of budget and finance.

Administrators are “working around the clock” to ensure students a safe return to on-site learning, and prepare online curriculum.

Student enrollment will, which is down slightly this year, will have a minimal effect on the bottom line. Enrollment went from 14,278 as of Oct. 1, 2019, to 14,125 as of this past week.

However, the district is seeing an uptick in home-school enrollment, with 260 students being home-schooled compared to 149 last year.

The $1.6 million Iowa City schools received from the CARES Act has helped the district purchase online curriculum, hot spots for students without internet and masks and shields for students and staff.

Last month, the school board approved an additional item in the budget for %500,000 for cleaning supplies, plexiglass barriers and signs to direct students in the hallways and remind them to wash their hands.

Finger said the district has some reserve funds, but it will likely become a “trade-off” as the district moves forward.

“Do we have less paraprofessionals? Do we change the way we staff certain programs to recover from this? Those decisions are all to be determined,” Finger said.

Finger said the last 10 years has seen the lowest funding for Iowa schools in the last 50 years.

Each year, districts have less money to work with and less money to put away in a reserve fund, he said.

“The bottom line is when the state provides low amounts of annual funding increases, it continues to compound and challenge us in our decision making,” Finger said.

Linn-Mar Community School District Superintendent Shannon Bisgard said although the district doesn’t start school until Sept. 24, they are about $300,000 over budget for personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

The district has used almost all of the CARES Act funds, and additional expenses will need to come out of the general budget, he said, “which comes at the expense of other things like curriculum.”

“We’re spending more money on the virus than we’re receiving from the government for that, and that will have an impact on programs or staffing,” Bisgard said.

Comments: (319) 398-8411; grace.king@thegazette.com

