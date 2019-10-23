Iowa regents seek more information about university athletics

Although Iowa’s Board of Regents lists maintaining “integrity in the administration of intercollegiate athletic programs” among its highest priorities, regents on Wednesday said their university athletic departments operate in silos and they want more information.

“It’s such a public thing that we really need to be having more education about what’s going on in all the athletic departments at our regent universities,” regent Nancy Boettger said during a regent retreat in northwest Iowa.

University athletics have been in the news increasingly for issues beyond the playing field — as Iowa recently legalized sports betting and lawmakers are drafting a “pay-for-play” bill modeled after one just signed in California allowing college athletes to hire agents and get paid for the use of their names, likenesses, and images.

Nationally and locally, university athletics have come under the microscope for Title IX violations, recruiting scandals, and lawsuits — bleeding the campuses of resources via litigation payouts.

“Athletics tends to think of itself as being in a separate silo until there’s a $500 million judgment that hits the university and then all of a sudden you’re not in a silo,” Board of Regents President Mike Richards said.

Tom Meredith — a senior fellow with AGB Consulting, the consulting arm of the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges — addressed Iowa’s regents during its retreat Wednesday and urged them to pay close attention to athletics.

“You can’t run athletics, but you shouldn’t ignore athletics,” Meredith said.

Richards acknowledged trust in the university presidents’ ability to oversee their respective athletic directors.

“We feel that our presidents are very responsible about monitoring the athletic departments,” he said.

But for years, the board has received just financial reports out of athletics and steered clear of the operating details.

“We absolutely never were involved in it,” Regent Patty Cownie said of the board’s involvement with athletics. “This is not something that we’re supposed to be even paying attention to. Period.”

Many regents on Wednesday said times are changing, and they want more information going forward. AGB’s Meredith said they’re entitled to it — although they should avoid trying to run athletics.

“That’s your role — to make sure people are doing right,” he said. “Say here’s what I need to know. You come talk to us. Tell us these things … and we’re going to hold you accountable.”

That should involve Title IX compliance, recruiting policies and practices, employee training and the like.

“I don’t know that that’s ever been done, frankly,” said Cownie, who reported upward of 90 percent of the questions she fields from the public involve athletics. “Before this year, I don’t know that anybody ever even thought about doing it. For some reason that was just sacred. You just didn’t go there.”

Board of Regents Executive Director Mark Braun said traditionally — with this year being no different — regents start the athletics oversight conversation with the president during closed-door performance reviews.

But he said the regents easily could ask the athletic directors at the universities they oversee to come and present publicly before the board, taking questions from members about operations and other issues.

“That’s easy enough to do,” Braun said.

Meredith warned the regents not to get too many answers — in that they’ll be expected to give more answers. And he urged them to avoid oversharing with members of the public who come talk to them — especially when it comes to their opinions.

“Be sure you don’t say too much … you’ve got to avoid that,” he told the regents. “Don’t ever give an answer. What you have to say is, a couple things, one, ‘I’m glad you brought that to my attention. We’ll look at that, but I can’t give you an answer.’”

Regents on Wednesday didn’t dive into specific athletics issues facing their respective campuses — like how legalized sports betting might affect the schools and what pay-to-play legislation could mean for athletes, recruiting and the like.

But Braun said the regents absolutely should know more about how athletics work — from top to bottom.

“That’s on us to reach out and figure that out,” regent Sherry Bates said.

