Computer science training now required for promised admission to Iowa's public universities

Iowa’s ability to thrive in the future hangs on its residents’ digital literacy skills, some say, and state leaders recognizing that have crafted laws and standards compelling computer science education — with the Board of Regents now getting behind the push.

The board recently voted to add a computer science category to a list of high school subjects in-state students need to take to qualify for assured admission to one of Iowa’s public universities — University of Iowa, Iowa State University or University of Northern Iowa.

Other subject areas in which students must complete a minimum number of courses — per the Regent Admission Index — are English, math, science, social studies and world language.

In a statement, Gov. Kim Reynolds — who has pushed for more technical training in and across the state via the Future Ready Iowa program and specific supporting scholarships — pointed to benefits computer science education can have for all students, not just those attending Iowa universities.

“We owe our students the essentials to succeed in a fast-paced 21st century economy, and today that includes computer science,” Reynolds said. “Bringing computer science credentials into the admission index will prepare more students for the digital transformation that’s already happening.”

Course requirements only account for a fraction of the board’s automatic admission computation — with ACT or SAT scores weighing in, as well as grade-point average. Classes that meet the course requirements in other subjects include speech and communication, under the English banner; algebra and geometry under math; biology and physics under science; and history and government under social studies.

What is ‘computer science’?

A regents admission study team — which has met regularly since the index’s birth in 2009 to evaluate its standards and requirements — sought faculty expertise and considered statewide enrollment and access in deciding which computer science courses should qualify for the new mandate.

The committee also considered a “computer science” definition created in 2017 by a statewide working group that grew out of a new law encouraging all accredited school districts and non-public schools to offer “high-quality computer science instruction” by July 1, 2019.

That definition characterizes computer science as “understanding how and why technologies work, exploring whether and how technology could solve real-life problems, investigating the necessary procedures, creating solutions, and learning about computing systems, programming data, networks, and the effects on society and the individual.”

Regents Chief Academic Officer Rachel Boon in November told the board that computer science is not instruction on how to use computers generally, it instead focuses on how to use technology appropriately and responsibly; how to apply computer literacy to other school subjects; or “information technology,” which is mainly focused on industrial applications.

For inclusion among the Regent Admission Index requirements, four computer science courses gained unanimous approval: advanced placement computer science, AP computer science principles, computer science principles, and international baccalaureate computer science.

The new course requirements will apply for all Iowa students seeking automatic admission to a regent university in summer 2021 and beyond, according to Boon. Out-of-state students are not promised admission to one of the three Iowa public universities — even if they meet the required index score of 245 or above. But each regent school can use the index for admitting those applying from outside Iowa, and they often do.

By delaying application of the new regent computer science course rule, students and schools will have time to incorporate the necessary education into their academic plans, which many already are doing after the Iowa Board of Education in 2018 adopted computer science standards.

More high schools providing computer science courses

The number of Iowa high schools offering the regent-approved computer science courses has surged 132 percent in just two years from 28 in the 2016-17 school year to 65 in 2018-19.

Much of that growth has been in rural Iowa — like northeast and north-central regions — although southern Iowa remains without many schools offering the courses, and university officials are working with community college partners and others to expand training for teachers in those “blank” regions.

The increase in course offerings in other parts of the state has compelled an impressive rise in high school enrollment in regent-approved computer science courses — from a total 429 in 2016-17 to 1,258 in 2018-19, amounting to a nearly 200 percent increase.

The percent increase in interest is similar for both male and female high school students, although the total number of boys enrolled in the relevant high school courses is far greater — with 977 in 2018-19, compared with 281 girls taking the classes that year, according to board documents.

The most popular course among the four approved for inclusion in the regent index is computer science principles, according to the board, with 716 signed up last year.

And, per regent documents, Iowa schools are continuing to find ways to embed the new state standards into courses, while a growing number of teachers are taking college courses or professional development that prepare them to teach to the standards.

Consequently, student interest in computer science and related fields has been growing at the public universities, which report a 52 percent increase over five years in undergraduates majoring in computer science — from 2,398 in 2015 to 3,645 this fall.

Board of Regents President Mike Richards said the admission index change reflects the system’s ability to respond to an evolving economy.

“Our public universities are leaders in providing education for high-demand jobs, and computer science is at the forefront of that.”

