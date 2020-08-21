Schools hit by derecho can apply for remote learning, waiver of instructional time under new proclamation

DES MOINES — School districts impacted by the Aug. 10, derecho storm — including Cedar Rapids, Linn-Mar and Marion — will be able to offer instruction by primary remote learning with the approval of the Department of Education.

In a new proclamation from Gov. Kim Reynold’s Friday, school districts damaged by hurricane-force winds earlier this month can start the school year online, and can apply for a waiver of instructional time if they are unable to conduct even primarily remote learning.

The proclamation is in effect until Sunday, Sept. 20.

Cedar Rapids Deputy Superintendent Nicole Kooiker said the district will need a “minimal of multiple weeks” waiver of instructional time because of the damage done to school buildings.

Kooiker said the district still is working on how many weeks forgiveness they will request from the Department of Education, but “there’s a good chance we will be starting virtually.”

The district is hoping to release a start date for schools by the end of next week. Originally, the first day of school was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 24.

“We’ve got to make sure we have safety pieces in place and we have the infrastructure because it would be extremely frustrating for families to say we’re starting virtually when there’s still 20,000 people without power,” she said.

Earlier this week, the Linn-Mar Community School District delayed its first day of school by three weeks — with students starting Sept. 14 — because of storm damage.

Marion Independent delayed its first day of school two weeks because of storm damage. The first day of school will be Sept. 8.

In an interview with The Gazette, Marion Independent Superintendent Janelle Brouwer said she is “comfortable” meeting the Sept. 8, deadline for every building other than Marion High School. The district is considering short-term online instruction.

Following the proclamation, Xavior Catholic Schools announced its students first day of school will be between Aug. 31, and Sept. 8.

The slight delay in the school year gives time for the district to fix minor damage and get power restored to buildings, according to an email to families Friday.

Students at St. Joseph School, All Saints Elementary and Xavier High School will have their first day of school Aug. 31.

Students at St. Pius X Elementary and Regis Middle School will start Sept. 1. St. Matthew Elementary will start Sept. 3 and 4 for two half days and have its first full day Sept. 8.

And students at Holy Family will start Sept. 8.

So far, 14 school districts and several non-public schools have reported damage to their buildings to the Department of Education.

The governor’s proclamation Friday also suspends fees for the replacement of official records by county recorders or the state registrar of vital statistics for records lost, destroyed or damaged by the derecho storm.

The proclamation also extends public health mitigation measures for the coronavirus currently in place for businesses and other establishments for another 30 days.

Bars and restaurants must ensure six feet of physical distance between each group dining or drinking, and to limit congregating together closer than six feet.

Requirements for social distancing, hygiene and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission also remain in place for gyms, casinos, salons, theaters and other establishments.

