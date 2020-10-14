University of Iowa fraternity, sorority on probation for COVID-19 violations

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa this week placed on probation one of the fraternities and one of the sororities its been investigating for violating student organization policies and expectations — including those new this fall aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

The Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity has been barred from hosting or co-hosting any social events this fall — and ordered to take a number of additional measures — after onlookers reported parties at the chapter house on multiple occasions, including Aug. 21-22; Aug. 28-30; Sept. 4-6; and early Sept. 2.

The fraternity parties, according to the reports, on most occasions involved “at least 25-30” people — including female guests — who were “roaming around with drinks and/or cans of beer,” playing drinking games, and loud music from speakers on the deck.

“Trash observed by reporting parties after the alleged social events included empty beer cans, Hawkeye vodka bottles, red solo cups, and beer can boxes,” according to a sanction letter Assistant Dean and Director of Student Accountability Angela Ibrahim-Olin sent the fraternity Tuesday.

When fraternity leadership looked into the allegations themselves, according to the letter, they “were somewhat surprised about the possible issues” — in that they don’t live in the house.

In discussions with UI administrators, fraternity representatives “maintained that members were not consuming alcohol in the yard or in the chapter house.”

“Rather the ‘drinking games’ observed and reported by a neighbor were ‘with water, not alcohol,’” according to Ibrahim-Olin’s letter.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The fraternity did admit residents of the house had not been wearing masks or social distancing “while in the backyard doing yardwork.”

Based on its investigation, the university found the fraternity responsible for misconduct on organizational property, failure to comply with university directive, and other violative conduct — although not alcohol prohibitions.

In addition to its probationary status, the fraternity will create a “what not to do” protocol for members; conduct two educational programs on alcohol use and hard reduction during the pandemic and on the virus itself before Dec. 17; host a protective equipment drive before Nov. 20; and post a pro-social distancing and masking message on social media by Oct. 23.

Regarding allegations the Pi Beta Phi sorority participated in a social gathering Sept. 17 at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, leadership became aware through the investigation that “a small number of your chapter’s members attended it, as it was not an official social event of the chapter.”

In discussing alleged violations with UI administrators, sorority leaders “were apologetic for the issue” and shared plans for more chapter education on “ethical decision making, alcohol use, and health and safety during the pandemic.”

Chapter leaders said they would hold members accountable “as needed for violating policies.”

The university placed the sorority on probation through May 14 — barring them from hosting or co-hosting any social events this fall. The chapter also must conduct two educational programs.

Representatives with the fraternity and sorority did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Gazette.

The university on Friday revealed five sororities and one fraternity had been temporarily suspended; one fraternity had been sanctioned; and two more remained under investigation following allegations from earlier in the semester.

UI — which has established an online reporting system for alleged violations of the COVID-19 student agreement — also on Friday reported having received another 664 complaints of failure to socially distance, wear face coverings, follow guest policies, or stay in quarantine or isolation.

Including the 256 complaints UI reported Sept. 11 and the 452 complaints it reported Sept. 25, the campus has received a total 1,372 this fall. It has cleared hundreds of students of any violation but has disciplined or warned nearly 400 — with hundreds of accusations still under investigation.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com