CORONAVIRUS

Iowa Education Department ruling next week on in-person school appeals from Iowa City, Ames

The Iowa City Community School District Headquarters in Iowa City. (Gazette file photo)
The Iowa City Community School District Headquarters in Iowa City. (Gazette file photo)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

08:53AM | Thu, July 30, 2020

Iowa Education Department ruling next week on in-person school appeals ...

08:34AM | Thu, July 30, 2020

Tyson Foods to randomly test meat plant employees for COVID-19

06:30AM | Thu, July 30, 2020

Iowa's coronavirus risks worsen, White House report says

05:33PM | Wed, July 29, 2020

36,000 Iowans sign petition asking Gov. Reynolds to reverse proclamati ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Education said it will rule next week on appeals filed by districts opposed to fully opening schools to in-person classes when the new school year begins in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, Gov. Kim Reynolds overrode some local school districts that wanted to hold online classes. She instead is requiring students to spend at least half of their education time in classrooms this upcoming school year, even as the state’s coronavirus cases have surged this summer.

The Education Department told television station KCCI that it had received appeals to the governor’s mandate from districts in Ames and Iowa City. Also next week, the Iowa Department of Public Health is expected to release new guidelines for schools to deal with the outbreak.

Previous coverage

Iowa City schools consider delaying first day of school until September

IOWA CITY - The Iowa City Community School District is considering delaying the start of the school year until Sept. 8 to mitigate some risk of coronavirus exposure.

Continue Reading

News of the state Education Department’s upcoming ruling on the appeals came as state health data showed a continuing rise in both confirmed cases and deaths this week. The state’s online virus tracker showed nine more COVID-19 deaths and more than 450 new cases confirmed on Wednesday from the day before. The latest figures bring the state’s totals to 845 deaths and more than 43,200 confirmed cases since the outbreak began.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

08:53AM | Thu, July 30, 2020

Iowa Education Department ruling next week on in-person school appeals ...

08:34AM | Thu, July 30, 2020

Tyson Foods to randomly test meat plant employees for COVID-19

06:30AM | Thu, July 30, 2020

Iowa's coronavirus risks worsen, White House report says
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Tyson Foods to randomly test meat plant employees for COVID-19

Iowa's coronavirus risks worsen, White House report says

36,000 Iowans sign petition asking Gov. Reynolds to reverse proclamation requiring in-person schooling

Linn supervisors seek mask support from mayors

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Walker Homestead is more than a farm; it offers pizzas, events and classes outside Iowa City

Unemployment claims in Iowa decrease as federal benefits expire

Marion plaza project making progress during pandemic

Marion Airport completes runway-extension project

Why trash Iowa's voting system? Fraud!

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate