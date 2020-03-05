Iowa City West High student removed from building Thursday for bringing a BB gun to school, making threats

IOWA CITY — A West High student brought a BB gun to school Thursday after making threats on social media and in person.

Iowa City police removed the student from school “without any disruptions,” Principal Gregg Shoultz said in an email to families Thursday afternoon.

West High School administrators and Iowa City police found the weapon after two students reported the threats.

“The West High administration is very appreciative of the students for coming forward and for the swift cooperation by the Iowa City police,” Shoultz said in the email.

According to the principal’s message, the student will face charges for “this threatening behavior” and for bringing the BB gun to school.

A spokesman for the Iowa City Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

