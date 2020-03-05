Education

Iowa City West High student removed from building Thursday for bringing a BB gun to school, making threats

Iowa City West High School in an aerial photograph in Iowa City on Wednesday, May 14, 2014. (The Gazette)
Iowa City West High School in an aerial photograph in Iowa City on Wednesday, May 14, 2014. (The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — A West High student brought a BB gun to school Thursday after making threats on social media and in person.

Iowa City police removed the student from school “without any disruptions,” Principal Gregg Shoultz said in an email to families Thursday afternoon.

West High School administrators and Iowa City police found the weapon after two students reported the threats.

“The West High administration is very appreciative of the students for coming forward and for the swift cooperation by the Iowa City police,” Shoultz said in the email.

According to the principal’s message, the student will face charges for “this threatening behavior” and for bringing the BB gun to school.

A spokesman for the Iowa City Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Education ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Most University of Iowa utilities workers take offers from new private operator

Authorities confirm body found is missing UI student David Le

Corridor school leaders say 2.3% rise in school aid is inadequate

Iowa State Hygienic Lab expects more COVID-19 test kits today

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

A murder outside a Cedar Rapids smoke shop shakes a mom's faith in the community

Iowa City property manager accused of misappropriating $16,000

Cedar Rapids woman accused in fatal stabbing told police it was self defense

Chew on This: Villas Patio reopens in Marion, The Bohemian restaurant gets closer to completion in NewBo

Plug pulled on $72 million Hiawatha Midtown project

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.