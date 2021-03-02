Former coach owes over $50,000 to Iowa City schools for facility fees, state audit shows

IOWA CITY — A former City High School volleyball coach did not pay over $50,000 in facility fees to the Iowa City Community School District while operating a summer league not affiliated with the district, according to a report released by the state auditor’s office Tuesday.

Craig Pitcher, former City High volleyball coach and current physical education teacher at Horn Elementary School, did not pay the Iowa City Community School District’s facility usage fees from January 2011 to June 2018, while operating the Old Capitol League.

Pitcher, however, told state auditors no one approached him to discuss an approval process or the need to pay facility rent or provide insurance coverage for the league.

Pitcher held two bank accounts not established by the district for the Old Capitol League and Little Hawk Volleyball club, according to the audit. Both organizations used the district’s facilities, equipment and school logo.

The audit stated it would be “reasonable for the public to expect” the organizations were affiliated with the district, and it is illegal to establish bank accounts separate from the district for district activities.

In April 2018, the district was alerted of the separate bank accounts, and Pitcher was directed to turn over the bank statements and debit cards associated with the accounts to the district’s business office. An audit was requested by Iowa City district officials.

Guidance from the Iowa Department of Education says athletic directors, coaches or other activity sponsors or staff should not establish separate checking accounts for fundraising or other purposes using the district’s taxpayer identification number.

The bank accounts did not include funds that should have been deposited with the district, according to the audit.

Pitcher was suspended from his coaching duties effective July 10, 2018, but remains employed as a physical education teacher with the district. He began working for the district in 2002.

The Old Capitol League was established in the summer of 2004, and ran for six to seven weeks each summer at the City High gym.

Registration for the league, which had eight to 10 teams, was $250 per team or $400 if a school entered two teams, and payments were mailed to City High School addressed to Pitcher.

The bank account was established in 2003 by Pitcher with his social security number, titled Craig Pitcher DBA Old Capitol League.

The audit reviewed copies for the account’s monthly bank statements from April 7, 2011, through June 6, 2018, when the account was closed. Deposits into the league bank account totaled $18,301 for this period. At least $13,900 of the deposits were for team registrations. But the audit was unable to determine the source of the remaining $4,401 of deposits.

The league was considered a nonprofit, non-school partner, which was required to pay an hourly rate for facility usage and custodial fee for events, $7,200 for each season

Pitcher said there was at least one instance of improper disbursement where the district paid $225 for league T-shirts in August 2016 and $277 in August 2017.

Pitcher also established a bank account with his social security number for the Little Hawk Volleyball Club, a nonprofit organization serving students within the Iowa City district. The club is allowed to use district facilities at no cost to the club.

The bank account was established in 2008, and deposits totaled $323,435 between January 2011 and June 2018.

The primary funding sources for the club were player registrations, uniform orders and individual volleyball lessons for players.

The audit also found improper disbursement from the City High volleyball activity fund between July 1, 2013, through June 30, 2018. This included a $152 check to Pitcher as reimbursement for sherpa throw blankets from J.C. Penney, purchased as “senior gifts.” According to the Department of Education’s Student Activity Funds FAQ, it is not proper for a district to pay for gifts.

The audit recommended the district review the listing of affiliated groups on an annual basis and continue to provide the Affiliate Organization Handbook to groups. The district should require the affiliated groups provide a signed acknowledgment that the handbook has been received and reviewed, the audit recommended.

The district should ensure its policies are adhered to and require supporting documentation to be maintained for disbursements of district funds, the audit recommended. Disbursements should not be paid without sufficient supporting documentation.

This is a developing story.

