Iowa City School District still committed to virtual learning; awaiting waiver approval from state

IOWA CITY — The Iowa City Community School District, which announced only a week ago students wouldn’t return to face-to-face learning until Oct. 6 at the earliest, is reworking its return to learn plan after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday that school districts must offer in-person classes at least 50 percent of the school year.

Although the district has submitted a waiver to the governor’s office to provide online instruction at the beginning of the school year, the school board also presented six continuum of learning models at a special session Tuesday evening.

“We affirm our plans for online learning and commitment to them and feel this is our best approach,” said Matt Degner, district superintendent. “To be in compliance with the governor’s proclamation, we have some additional work to do.”

The learning models range from 100 percent off-site learning for prekindergarten to 12th-graders to on-site learning with health and safety considerations implemented to the extent possible.

The majority off-site learning model offers continuous online learning with only up to 25 percent of students returning to in-person classrooms.

A hybrid learning model proposes students learn on site for two days a week. Half of students would attending class in-person on “A” days and the other half would attend on “B” days. Remote learning takes place when students are not on campus.

A second hybrid learning model proposes prekindergarten through fourth-graders attend in-person classes daily except Wednesdays. Fifth through 12th-graders attend in-person classes two days a week with 50 percent of students on “A” days and 50 percent of students on “B” days. Remote learning takes place when students are not on campus.

The last model of learning suggests half of students prekindergarten through 12th Grade on “A” days and half on “B” days with a rotating schedule of A/A/A/B/B and A/A/B/B/B every other week.

For all learning models, parents have the choice to enroll students in a virtual learning program.

Shawn Eyestone, Iowa City school board member, said nothing about the coronavirus has changed to make the district feel more comfortable reopening schools.

School board member Janet Godwin said Iowa City is in a “unique position” as University of Iowa students return to campus.

“They’ve been all over the world. I think this makes the community stand out differently from the rest of the state. We are unique given this large influx of people coming back to our community,” Godwin said.

Lisa Williams, Iowa City school board member, said if a family needs predictability and consistency, the most predictable model of learning the district can offer is virtual learning.

“The more families that opt into the online system, the more resources we will be able to devote to that program. If we get 20 percent of parents opting in (to virtual learning), we’re looking at putting 20 percent of our teaching staff online. If we get 80 percent, we’re going to put 80 percent of our teaching staff online,” Williams said.

Parents and students can begin registering for the 2020-2021 school year on Power School beginning Monday. Families will be asked if they intend to have students attend class in-person or virtually or select an alternative return to learn plan.

No decisions about how athletics or extracurricular activities have been made yet.

