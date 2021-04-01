Know an Iowa City student with ideas to take action on climate change? Help them get a grant

IOWA CITY — Kids in Iowa City have the opportunity to make a difference in their community through mini climate action grants available through the City of Iowa City.

This is the fourth year Iowa City has offered residents a climate action grant to inspire and promote public involvement in the implementation of the Iowa City’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.

Projects should aim to increase energy efficiency, encourage low and no-emissions transportation, minimize waste and consumption of valuable resources, protect and promote natural environments and support sustainable lifestyle choices.

The grant program was open for applications from March 1 to April 1, but the city would still consider applications from students, said Ashley Monroe, Iowa City assistant city manager.

Grant recipients will be announced later this month, and funds will be available beginning July 1.

The student climate action grants are $500, but Monroe said this amount could be flexible, and the city is open to considering projects that cost more.

“We’re trying to open the doors to anything people can imagine and engage people at all levels,” Monroe said. “If we could have the members of our community getting excited and share it with people, that message gets spread.”

Some ideas Monroe could see from students includes promoting a “walking school bus.” Instead of parents driving their

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

kids to and from school, students walk home together, with supervision, to get everyone home safely while lowering their carbon footprint.

Another idea could be creating a neighborhood compost site or holding a picnic to educate residents about how to live a more sustainable lifestyle, Monroe said.

Projects should be ready to be implemented and can be completed within a year and be sustainable beyond the project period or replicable in the future.

The grant budget this year for climate action grants is $60,000, and the maximum amount of funding that can be requested for each project is $10,000 for a climate action grant. The mini student climate action grants are $500 but remain flexible.

The funding for the climate action grants comes from the Iowa City Emergency Levy, Monroe said.

The city awarded eight climate action grants last year.

Previous grant recipients include:

Iowa Valley Resource Conservation and Development and Grow: Johnson County, who partnered together to purchase potato digger equipment to enhance availability of culturally familiar and versatile foods found in local food parties and farmers markets.

Field to Family, a nonprofit that provides food system education to Iowa City and Cedar Rapids residents, increased access to local foods through a no contact farmers market last year. They distributing free boxes of produce to area neighborhoods with limited transportation and access to market produce last summer.

Beadology, a local bead, supply and repair store, made eco-friendly improvements to their historic building including lighting and heating efficiency.

Bicycle Happiness is a locally organized group that presented bicycle education seminars for children and adults to encourage safe, confident bike riding coordinated with Iowa City Parks and Recreation.

The Highlander Hotel in Iowa City received assistance with installation of electric vehicle charging stations.

Iowa Interfaith Power and Light and area churches partnered to conducted workshops to help people learn how to lower their personal carbon footprint and focus on the relationship between food and climate.

City staff check in with grant recipients throughout the year to monitor progress.

For more information, visit icgov.org or contact Ashley Monroe at Ashley-Monroe@Iowa-City.org or call 319-356-5012.

Comments: (319) 398-8411; grace.king@thegazette.com