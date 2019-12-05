IOWA CITY — The nine-member board that governs Iowa’s public universities this week will receive for review four finalist bids for a proposed 50-year, multibillion deal to operate the University of Iowa’ utilities system.

UI officials haven’t disclosed a specific number of entities that responded to their initial call for qualifications from interested partners, or how many responded to a more formal request for proposals — which was not issued publicly but only to select vendors who answered the initial call.

UI President Bruce Harreld earlier this week held a public informational webinar for the regents, spelling out plans for his campus’ public-private utilities partnership — including the expectation that it could cash-flow for the university $3-plus billion over the life of the deal.

Harreld did not disclose names of potential partners — who would secure 50 years of reliable revenue via the agreement in exchange for a large upfront lump sum payment, which the university would place into an endowment to generate interest annually toward campus initiatives.

The university also has not disclosed a proposed amount of that upfront sum — although Ohio State University, which entered into a similar arrangement secured $1.015 billion, plus a $150 million commitment to support academic priorities.

Board of Regents Executive Director Mark Braun over the course of the monthslong inquiry into the viability of any partnership has participated in several meetings “when the university was discussing RFP responses,” Board of Regents spokesman Josh Lehman told The Gazette.

Braun, like the other nine volunteer regents, will receive the four final bids this week, Lehman said.

“If a vendor is selected, that information will be released publicly on Dec. 10,” he said.

Dec. 10 — Tuesday — is the date of a scheduled meeting at which the regents will be asked to consider approving a public-private partnership for the operation of the $1 billion UI utility system.

Information about the chosen vendor will be released to the public at the start of the meeting, not before, Lehman said. The board will not take public comment during the meeting.

“Public comment periods are only at regularly scheduled meetings of the Board, and as this is a special meeting there will not be one,” Lehman told The Gazette in an email. “The proposed public-private partnership has been discussed publicly for many months, including having numerous meetings on UI’s campus.”

Per board policy, Lehman said, names of bidders and amounts bid are not released “until an award is made.” That’s the same policy UI officials cited for The Gazette in withholding the actual request for proposals — even though board policy doesn’t mention release of an RFP, which traditionally is issued to the general public.

Early in its exploration of a potential public-private partnership, UI hired a trio of consultants without soliciting public bids. Officials defended their hire of a law firm, engineer, and Wells Fargo — without searching publicly — by citing the unique nature of the endeavor.

In then launching the initial request for qualifications, Wells Fargo shared a confidential letter and information memorandum with a select group of companies early — before publicly posting the document on the UI website.

The university has declined to say how many companies got the head start.

Randy Evans, executive director with the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, said the “ongoing secrecy about this proposal is extraordinary troubling.”

“The university is not a private school. It is owned by the people of Iowa,” he said. “The public records law — and the guiding principles of the law — make it abundantly clear that the documents provided to prospective bidders and the names of the companies invited to submit proposals should be available to the public.

“It is greatly troubling that companies with no legal stake in the University of Iowa have received more information about this proposed venture than the people of Iowa have,” he said. “That’s wrong, and members of the Iowa Legislature and the public ought to make that crystal clear to President Harreld and members of the Iowa Board of Regents.”

