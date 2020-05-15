Gov. Reynolds filmed message to Iowa's grads for national 'Graduate Together' special

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo took part in a star-studded “Graduate Together” special airing nationally Saturday.

Both state officials filmed a message for Iowa’s graduating high school seniors, according to a Friday news release from the Iowa Department of Education, that will be featured online during the event.

The “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020” special airs at 7 p.m. on several channels, streaming services and social media platforms. Produced by LeBron James, it will feature former President Barack Obama, actress Zendaya, athlete Megan Rapinoe and other celebrities.

The hourlong special will air simultaneously on dozens of platforms, including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.

Viewers will be directed to an online forum to view state-specific messages during the broadcast. In Iowa’s message, Reynolds encourages graduates to look to the future and support each other.

“Iowa’s high school Class of 2020 will be defined in many ways by what wasn’t — no prom, no spring sports, no musicals or concerts,” she says in the video. “But let’s also consider how the Class of 2020 will be defined — resilient, tenacious and resourceful. Remember you are not alone. You’re also joining 35,000 high school seniors across Iowa who worked so hard to reach this milestone.”

Lebo, in a news release, said she hopes the national broadcast will give grads “something special to remember.”

The special is sponsored by the LeBron James Family Foundation, the XQ Institute, the Entertainment Industry Foundation and the Council of Chief State School Officers.

Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com