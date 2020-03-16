Everything we know about school closures in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area

School districts in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area are following Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recommendation that schools close for four weeks as the state tries to slow spread of coronavirus.

Eight districts — Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Linn-Mar, Marion Independent, College Community, Clear Creek Amana, Solon and Mount Vernon — announced closures until April 13 on Monday and late Sunday.

About 50,000 students are enrolled in the districts, which are out for spring break this week.

Widespread school closures are expected to impact most of Iowa’s 520,000 K-12 students.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, the state has not clarified if schools will be required to make up days missed due to the pandemic.

Cedar Rapids Community School District

Superintendent Noreen Bush said schools will follow the governor’s recommendation and shutter buildings for four weeks.

In an email to families late Sunday, Bush said the district will have additional details about its closures after the governor’s Monday news conference.

“Feelings of anxiety and uncertainty are likely and understandably high at this time as you wonder what next steps shall be for our students, staff, community and for the health and safety of those in your immediate family,” Bush said in the email. “I assure you that the safety and health of our Cedar Rapids Community School District family and supporting our entire Cedar Rapids community is our greatest priority in these times.”

The district does not own or have access to enough laptops or tablets to provide all students access to online instruction.

Iowa City Community School District

The Iowa City Community School District will be closed until April 13. The closure will affect before- and after-school care, all athletics and extracurriculars and facility events. Before- and after- school care will remain open until March 20.

The Iowa City district is assessing how to provide meals and learning opportunities remotely, district spokeswoman Kristin Pedersen said in an email to families Monday morning.

The Iowa City school board will have meet electronically at 5 p.m. Tuesday to discuss additional measures to curb spread of COVID-19.

The district has capacity to provide all students with laptops or tablets and is exploring online learning opportunities, though its unclear if virtual instruction will fulfill state requirements for instructional time.

Linn-Mar Community School District

All 12 schools in the Linn-Mar district, which covers parts of Marion and northern Linn County, were closed following Reynolds’ announcement of community spread of coronavirus.

“We are doing everything we can to respond proactively and effectively to the pandemic while connecting our families with the necessary services,” Superintendent Shannon Bisgard said in a news release. “The Public Health Department recommends families work together during this difficult time to assist with child care during working hours.”

College Community School District

All schools on the district’s south Cedar Rapids campus will be shut down until April 13, according to a news release Monday.

“The logistics, feasibility, and legal authority to take action on all elements of this plan are still uncertain,” the district said in a release. “Therefore, we cannot finalize plans until midweek.”

District officials said they are waiting for guidance from state lawmakers on questions of whether school districts will be required to make up school days missed due to coronavirus-related closures and if they can continue to provide meals, offer remote learning opportunities and options for compensating employees.

Clear Creek Amana Community School District

Serving parts of Coralville, North Liberty and a large rural area of Johnson County, the Clear Creek Amana district plans to comply with the governor’s recommendation and close its six schools.

Superintendent Tim Kuehl said in a post on the district’s website that he and other officials are developing plans for the next four months, and beyond that, “will operate with a week-to-week mind-set.”

Marion Independent School District

In a letter to families, Superintendent Janelle Brouwer said Marion schools will be closed until April 13 per the governor’s recommendation.

“We understand that this will cause an inconvenience, and in some cases a hardship,” Brower said in the message. “We do not take this lightly. I assure you that the safety and health of our Marion Independent School District family and supporting our entire community is our greatest priority in these times.”

Solon Community School District

All four schools in the district are closed until April 13.

“The district anticipated an extended closure and is prepared to support learning for all students grades K-12 beyond the classroom walls,” Superintendent Davis Eidahl said in a news release. More information about remote learning for Solon students is expected after March 23.

Mount Vernon Community School District

In a tweet, Superintendent Greg Batenhorst acknowledged the governor’s recommendation and said further information about how his district “will address this issue will be provided in the next few days.”

Xavier Catholic Schools

In coordination with the Archdiocese of Dubuque, Xavier administrators said Sunday night they would discuss their plans Monday and communicate decisions “in a timely fashion.”

