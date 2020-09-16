Debate swirls over COVID-19 data at University of Northern Iowa

Following pushback from faculty leaders, the University of Northern has made modest changes to how it reports COVID-19 positives by providing some data on cases not tied to the Student Health Center and by breaking down some numbers by students and employees.

But UNI’s data dashboard still doesn’t paint a full picture of its COVID-19 conditions — fueling debate over what it can and can’t or what it should and shouldn’t release publicly.

For starters, UNI isn’t making clear how many total known cases it has on campus — a number that would combine positives identified through Student Health and those self-reported by students, faculty, and staff who tested at off-site clinics and locations.

It isn’t breaking down its on-campus cases by employees and students.

Although UNI started classes Aug. 17 and began residence hall move-in weeks earlier, it’s only publicized self-reported positives identified through the Panther Health Survey since Sept. 1.

It’s received 54 self-reports in the last two weeks. It’s on-campus positives through Sunday total 135.

But because UNI officials said its self-reported cases also could be counted in Student Health totals, they warned, “The numbers should not be combined for a grand total.”

When asked why the delay in publishing self-reported numbers — which Iowa State University and University of Iowa report back to mid-August — UNI officials said the campus’ original data-sharing system “was set up to share information from our Student Health Center from individuals who were being tested for COVID-19.”

“We had not, at that time, developed the capacity to share our self-reported data,” according to Joseph Rayzor, co-chair of UNI’s COVID-19 Response Team. “These two data streams are different in that the information from our (Student Health) is actual medical data, and the data from the self-reports is survey data.”

Officials cited that difference in justifying the choice not to break out on-campus data by students and employees — like at UI and Iowa State.

“UNI is treating all medical data following (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and (Iowa Department of Public Health) guidelines to maintain the confidentiality of this health information,” Rayzor said.

Specifically, he said, the Black Hawk County Department of Public Health advised UNI should not release “confidential health information” if it involves numbers fewer than five.

“A count of one, two, three, four, or five cases or events is a threat to confidentiality and should not be released,” Rayzor said of the public health guidance.

But faculty leadership is pushing back — noting other campuses in Iowa and nationally, including UI and ISU — are reporting the smaller numbers. Iowa State on Monday reported four staff tested positive on campus between Sept. 7 and 13. It reported two staff members tested positive at an off-campus site during that time period.

UI on Monday reported four employee positives over a three-day period. On Wednesday, it reported five employee cases in two days.

“How does knowing there is even one faculty/staff member with COVID reveal anything?” UNI professor and president of UNI’s faculty union Becky Hawbaker said. “It’s one out of a couple thousand of us.

“How does knowing a daily student total of five reveal anything? It’s five out of 9,500 students, or five out of 20 tested in a day, or five out of 50-plus who might visit the Health Center in a given day. It doesn’t reveal anything about anyone’s identity or privacy.”

She also questioned the strength of UNI’s self-reported data, noting it comes from a “daily survey everyone is supposed to take that has a very low response rate.”

“It asks you screening questions to clear you to come to campus,” she said, but suggested many reasons could keep someone from completing it, like they aren’t feeling well and decided to stay home.

Hawbaker is among 27 campus community members serving on UNI’s COVID Response Team, charged with overseeing COVID-19 incidence on campus and responding to confirmed cases. Team liaisons, according to its charge, “will receive data and information regarding cases on campus.”

But Hawbaker told The Gazette that even in her capacity on the team, she and others have lacked the necessary information to do their job. Last week, team members learned they could have more information if they sign a confidentiality agreement threatening termination from UNI if breached.

“I acknowledge that I may have access to confidential information, as defined by UNI policy … including information about COVID-19 cases on campus, as a consequence of my serving on the team that I would not otherwise have had access to in the course of my employment or affiliation with UNI,” according to the agreement.

Hawbaker contends the document, “basically forces us to accept their definition of what is private information and forbid us from sharing it in any way.”

“To me, this makes me complicit in hiding data I believe should be freely available,” she said.

What if, Hawbaker contends, she becomes aware of an outbreak in a particular building and UNI chooses not to alert faculty to take additional protective measures or move online temporarily.

“Under this agreement I cannot do this myself, even if I reveal no numbers, no identifiable information, only a general alert to my faculty,” she said.

Hawbaker wasn’t immediately clear on what new data, specifically, she’ll see if she signs. And she wasn’t immediately sure of her plans to do so.

One member of UNI’s response team resigned Monday after realizing her potential conflict as a member of the Black Hawk County Board of Health. UNI environmental health science professor Catherine Zemen said, perhaps, she should have seen the conflict coming.

And she chose to resign from the university team because her role with the county health board is more central. When asked whether UNI’s confidentiality agreement played into her resignation, Zeman acknowledged it could have put her on a tough spot.

“Who knows what could come of that,” she said. “But whatever could come of that, it would not be a good situation for me to be in.”

UNI officials did not tell The Gazette what additional information response team members will receive once they sign the confidentiality agreement, although Rayzor described it as “detailed information beyond what is available on the public dashboard, including public health information or data that cannot be shared with the general public under Iowa law.”

“Sharing this level of information with the COVID-19 Response Team is one of the many extraordinary steps the university is taking to respond to the pandemic,” he said.

According to Rayzor, UNI’s COVID-19 data dashboard continues to evolve, with administrators “listening closely to concerns from the campus community.”

“UNI is a place where debate is welcome, and this agreement is in no way meant to stifle that,” he said. “The goal instead is to not only protect private health data but also ensure that any information shared publicly is accurate and in context.

“We share the same goals as our students, faculty and staff — completing this semester safely — and we have committed to publicly sharing data to give the community a snapshot of COVID-19 on campus.”

