COVID-19 affects Iowa university alumni travel, trips, and events

IOWA CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic that is snarling travel plans around the globe is complicating trips marketed to alumni of Iowa’s public universities through the respective Board of Regents institutions or affiliated organizations.

Two trips marketed to University of Iowa alumni and friends by the UI Center for Advancement, the campus’ independent nonprofit fundraising arm, left earlier this month to Egypt and Israel.

The trip to Egypt left March 3 — two days before the Board of Regents issued a moratorium on university-sponsored international travel amid fears of a spreading novel coronavirus but after the public universities started canceling study abroad programming and curtailing travel to heavily-affected areas.

A UI Center for Advancement-marketed trip to Israel left March 8 — three days after the regents’ international travel ban — although a spokeswoman for the center said it only advertises the trips, and an independent operator administers them.

“Universities across the country partner with travel operators to offer opportunities for alumni to travel together,” according to Dana Larson, a spokeswoman for the UI Center for Advancement. “These trips are not sponsored by the University of Iowa or the Center for Advancement, include travelers that are not alumni, and are scheduled a year or more in advance.”

She said no UI alumni signed up for the Isreal expedition.

“We are not actively promoting or marketing these trips and are encouraging tour operators to cancel and offer travelers flexible options,” she said. “But we need to keep information available on our website for alumni to contact tour operators as needed.”

The Egypt trip is supposed to get back Saturday — even as the United States ramps up international travel restrictions amid the noval coronavirus’ continued spread, including in Iowa where 13 of its 14 cases are in Johnson County and tied to an Egyptian cruise sponsored by Hills Bank and Trust.

A Thursday situation report from the World Health Organization showed 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Egypt and one death, with local transmission occurring. In Israel, 75 cases have been confirmed — including 36 new cases Wednesday — with local transmission.

The Board of Regents on March 5 banned all university-sponsored international travel — recently extending that prohibition indefinitely. The campuses on Wednesday announced they’re moving to online classes for at least two weeks after spring break — through April 3 — and they’ve recalled thousands of students studying abroad in affected countries around the world.

Although the UI Center for Advancement is affiliated with the university and serves as its fundraising arm, it is registered as an independent nonprofit corporation and is not governed by the Board of Regents.

In a message posted to its website Wednesday, the center announced it is canceling or postponing a series of sponsored events — from an outing in Milwaukee next week to a brewery tour in Phoenix next month.

The center’s travel program — which sends UI alumni and friends on expeditions around the world through partner travel companies — on its website posted a message this week warning, “The spread of COVID-19 is raising concerns about travel.”

“Trips are administered by our tour operators who make all decisions related to Iowa Voyagers travel,” according to the message, which also stressed, “Iowa Voyagers is not responsible for trips canceled by our tour operators, or any illnesses or quarantines you might experience.”

“We strongly urge our travelers to purchase travel insurance.”

In addition to those recently departed trips, the UI Center for Advancement-marketed trips that remain on its Voyager website include one to the explore the waterways of Netherlands and Belgium from March 31 to April 8.

Another to visit the Galapagos Islands from April 1 to April 8 has been pulled from the site.

Online descriptions and details of the departed trips show costs starting at nearly $5,000 for the trip along the Nile River in Egypt.

“Discover ancient Egypt along the Nile River on this 10-night adventure that features explorations in Cairo and Abu Simbel,” according to the Center for Advancement trip description.

Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa alumni associations also have travel upcoming and ongoing, including the ISU-affiliated cruise in the South Pacific and specifically Tahiti, which leaves March 15 and returns March 25.

Eight passengers are booked on that Traveling Cyclones cruise, according to Heather Botine, director of travel for the ISU Alumni Association, adding Oceania Cruises has instituted an assurance program for anyone booked on a cruise through Sept. 30 or anyone who books through April 30.

“They may cancel for any reason up to 48 hours prior to departure and will receive a future cruise credit for 100 percent of the fare paid,” Botine said in an email.

She said tour operators that partner with Iowa State are handling trips on a case-by-case basis and any tours in the most-affected countries already have been canceled and refunded.

A Traveling Cyclones trip to Arizona and the Grand Canyons left with six passengers on March 8 and will return Friday. They flew down and will depart each day on excursions, according to Botine. Arizona was reporting nine COVID-19 cases Thursday.

In that the ISU Alumni Association is connected with the institution, the regents travel ban applies to its staff, “but not to the alumni and friends of the Traveling Cyclones.”

The next UNI alumni travel planned is to Amsterdam from April 14-22 and the Mediterranean from April 24 to May 5. Eight travelers are registered for the Mediterranean trip — although the travel company is offering full refunds for any wanting to cancel, and Italy has been removed from the itinerary.

No travelers are scheduled for the trip to the Netherlands, according to Sarah Parsons, UNI advancement communications director.

