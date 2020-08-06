College Community School District plans 10-day rotating hybrid schedule

CEDAR RAPIDS — College Community schools may split students into two groups, with each student attending half the school days on-site and half online.

Under a return-to-learn plan released this week, students would operate on a 10-day rotation. For the first half, students in Cohort A would attend in-person classes on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and Cohort B would attend in-person class on Thursday and Friday. The second week, Cohort A would attend in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday and Cohort B would attend on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to meet the governor’s requirement of 50 percent in-person instruction time.

The days the cohorts are not in class, they would receive online instruction.

Nonetheless, the district has submitted a request to the Iowa Department of Education to begin the academic year entirely online.

The first day of school for the College Community district is Aug. 24.

Masks Required

Students and staff will be required to wear face coverings at school. Cloth masks will be provided for students and staff by the district, and employees also will be provided face shields.

Students who are unable to wear a face covering for medical reasons will be accommodated on a case-by-case basis.

Sanitizing Buses

Elementary and high school start and end times will be adjusted by 15 minutes later than previous years to allow for sanitizing buses between their first and second routes.

The district is asking families who typically use buses to transport their children to and from school on their own if possible.

Monitoring Symptoms

Any students who appear to have symptoms of the coronavirus while at school will be sent to the school nurse.

There will be two separate spaces in the nurses’s office for students who possibly have COVID-19 or those who have other health issues.

Students and staff are to take their own temperatures before coming to school each day.

Virtual Options

The district is offering temporary virtual learning as an option.

Kindergarten through sixth-graders will use Edgenuity, an online virtual learning platform.

Seventh through 12th grade students will use Apex, an online virtual learning platform.

Students will be able to switch learning options at semesters.

Students who are enrolled in temporary virtual learning will have to come to the school building to participate in state required assessments.

To participate in virtual learning, students will need to communicate with their virtual learning teacher regularly, and parents or guardians will need to monitor students schooling at home.

The district will revisit the virtual learning option at the start of the second semester to determine if it still is needed.

Online At Home

If the schools or a classroom is forced to shut down at any point during the school year because of an outbreak, students would be required to participate in online learning at home. All students would get a device to take home.

Elementary students would begin in a live morning session at 8 a.m., and end in a live afternoon session at 3 p.m.

Teachers may assign students to a 20-minute small group discussion, and students may need to meet with English Language Learner teachers or Title 1 or special education teachers.

Fifth-graders would have live morning and afternoon lessons for up to two and a half hours a day, and teachers may assign small group sessions.

Middle and high school students also would have mandatory live online lessons daily.

