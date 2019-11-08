Coe College can't count Grant Wood art toward endowment, shrinking it by $5.4 million

Coe College no longer will be allowed to count the value of a gifted 1932 Grant Wood mural toward its endowment, according to a new Iowa Supreme Court ruling, shrinking the institution’s endowment by $5.4 million at a time when those funds are becoming increasingly crucial for private colleges in Iowa and across the country.

The court ruling came after the Cedar Rapids school appealed a lower court’s decision that a 1976 donation of Wood’s “The Fruits of Iowa” mural should never have been counted as an “unrestricted gift” and thus added to its endowment. Although Coe had been doing so for 40 years, its auditors in 2016 flagged that as a mistake and reclassified the paintings “restricted” assets — dinging Coe’s endowment and inciting a court challenge.

“Although Coe has demonstrated that its endowment has dropped by $5.4 million due to the reclassification of the paintings as a restricted gift, it has not offered proof of actual financial difficulties resulting from them,” according to the high court’s ruling, made public Friday.

Coe administrators previously have boasted of a robust endowment, and in June 2016 reported it at $86.1 million, according to data provided to The Gazette by The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Officials did not immediately provide The Gazette with an updated endowment total, factoring in the court’s ruling, or a comment on the decision.

But it argued, according to court documents, that the mural gift letter’s characterization of Coe as a “permanent home” was meant only to contrast its prior situation — which had been temporary — and was not meant to “bar to the college (from) selling or otherwise disposing of the paintings.”

The attorney general, resisting Coe’s petition “in each respect,” disagreed — noting a critical part of the donation, per the gift letter, was to recognize Eugene C. Eppley with a bust and plaque.

Hotel magnate Eppley in 1932 commissioned renowned artist Wood to paint the mural in the Cedar Rapids Hotel Montrose. When the hotel sold in 1957 — 15 years after Wood’s death — Eppley took down the mural, separated it into seven panels, and loaned the oil paintings to Coe.

The loan was indefinite with the understanding the mural could be taken back at any time after a year, according to court documents. It remained on display at Coe, however, for nearly 20 years.

The paintings’ ownership eventually was transferred from Eppley to his charitable foundation, which in 1976 terminated its previous loan agreement and donated the mural to Coe with a gift letter. That letter, according to court documents, said Coe would serve as the “permanent home” for the Wood paintings, “hanging on the walls of Stewart Memorial Library.”

The letter also instructed for a plaque and bust of Eppley, with a plaque reading — in part — “The Grant Wood paintings the Fruits of Iowa were given to Coe College by the Eugene C. Eppley Foundation, Inc.,” according to the court documents.

The paintings, although they’ve been loaned out on occasion, remain on display in the Perrine Gallery at Stewart Memorial Library — where they’ve continued to increase in value, adding to Coe’s endowment until the routine audit changed that three years ago.

Coe, in its argument, asserted the donation’s reference to permanence was meant only to contrast the previous loan situation — also noting the Eppley Foundation’s mission was to support charities through grants and donations, “not to disseminate art.”

But the district court in January found the foundation’s intent was to make Coe the mural’s permanent home — and, additionally, that it has no place or reason to remove the restriction. The Supreme Court agreed, pointing to how much the letter stressed the importance of honoring Eppley.

“Four paragraphs in the Eppley Foundation’s 1976 gift letter were devoted to the Eppley memorial, only one to the paintings,” according to the court order. “We think it is fair to infer that the donor intended a symbiotic relationship between the two — the paintings and the commemoration of Eppley.

“Such a relationship depends on the paintings remaining at Coe College,” it continued. “The effort to honor Eppley would cease to have the same significance without the presence of the Grant Wood artwork.”

The court agreed to look at whether it should lift the restriction by considering whether the gift intention has become “impractical, illegal, or impossible” for Coe to maintain.

“We are not convinced that implementing the Eppley Foundation’s specific charitable purpose of honoring Eppley and dignifying and beautifying the Coe campus through the display of the Wood paintings in the Stewart Memorial Library has become impossible or impracticable,” according to the ruling, which also dismissed illegality.

The problem, according to the court, is not that Coe no longer wants the gift or would prefer cash or to relocate it.

“Instead, due to an unanticipated increase in the value of Grant Wood’s art, the paintings now are worth millions of dollars and would make up 7 percent of the college’s endowment, rather than the original 1 percent,” according to the order.

“While we sympathize with difficulties faced by small private colleges in a trying financial environment, it is difficult to see this fortuitous increase in the value of an asset as rendering the original restrictions impracticable or impossible to meet.”

