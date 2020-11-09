CORONAVIRUS

Clear Creek Amana moves to virtual learning Monday because of rising coronavirus cases

District applying for two week temporary remote instruction waiver

Clear Creek Amana High School in an aerial photograph in Tiffin on Thursday, July 14, 2016. (The Gazette)
TIFFIN — The Clear Creek Amana Community School District moved to virtual learning for all students Monday and Tuesday and is applying for a two week virtual learning waiver.

In communication to families on Sunday, Superintendent Tim Kuehl said the district’s transportation department was affected by “significant increase” in cases of the coronavirus in the area.

The district is applying for a two week virtual learning waiver from the Iowa Department of Education, which, if granted, will enable them to continue virtual learning through Nov. 23.

Under the guidance of Gov. Kim Reynolds, school districts can apply for up to two weeks of virtual instruction time if the county reaches a 14-day average of 15 to 20 percent positivity rate and student absences have reached 10 percent.

“Please know we are taking this action to protect the health and safety of our students, staff and families,” Kuehl wrote in communication to parents Sunday. “We hope to be able to return to in-person learning in the near future.”

Comments: (319) 398-8411; grace.king@thegazette.com

Covid19
