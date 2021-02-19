Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush wins national superintendent award

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent Noreen Bush was awarded the National Female Superintendent Award from American Association of School Administrators on Friday.

The award honors women superintendents for their talent, creativity and vision in public schools.

“Our program is designed to recognize the exceptional leadership from exemplary women in public education administration who are making a positive difference in the lives of students every day,” said Daniel Domenech, executive director of American Association of School Administrators.

“Recognizing their accomplishments and shining a spotlight on the positive contributions they’re making has been a long-standing tradition of AASA,” he said.

Candidates are judged on meeting the learning needs of students, personal and organizational communication strength, professional improvement and active community involvement.

Bush was named a finalist for the award in November 2020. She received a $1,000 award, which she is donating to the Cedar Rapids Community Schools Foundation.

Bush is the first woman superintendent in the Cedar Rapids district’s history. She served as interim superintendent before accepting a three-year contract for superintendent in February 2020.

Bush previously worked as the district’s associate and deputy superintendent.

Since stepping into the role of superintendent a year ago, Bush has navigated the district through the COVID-19 pandemic and a derecho, which left almost every school building badly damaged on Aug. 10, 2020.

