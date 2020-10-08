IOWA DERECHO 2020

Cedar Rapids students to return in-person to four more schools damaged in derecho

Taft Middle School, Kennedy High School are still under repair

Angela Saunders, a paraeducator, looks through boxes of Chromebooks at a drive-through supply pick-up at McKinley STEAM
Angela Saunders, a paraeducator, looks through boxes of Chromebooks at a drive-through supply pick-up at McKinley STEAM Academy in Cedar Rapids on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Students would normally have access to their Chromebooks at school, and they will be using them for virtual learning this year. Cases, earbuds and other items were donated by Donegal Insurance Group. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids students enrolled at four schools that received damage in the derecho storm will be able to return to in-person learning in November.

McKinley STEAM Academy, Franklin Middle School, Jefferson and Washington High School are reopening on Monday, Nov. 16, for students who have chosen in-person learning.

Since the first day of school Sept. 21, students who attend these schools have engaged in online learning while the buildings are repaired.

For McKinley STEAM Academy and Franklin Middle School enrolled in in-person learning, classes will be canceled o Nov. 9, to provide staff time to set up their rooms and prepare for in-person instruction. Students who have chosen remote learning will have classes as normal.

The remaining two schools — Taft Middle School and Kennedy High School — will continue with online learning at this time.

Taft is expected to reopen on Dec. 14, and Kennedy students will return to the in-person hybrid model Jan. 19., 2021.

