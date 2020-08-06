Cedar Rapids district considers one-week delay for first day of school

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids Community School District is considering delaying the first day of school one week to Aug. 31.

The school board will vote whether or not to delay the first day of school from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, on Monday at 5:30 p.m. during its board meeting.

If the school board approves delaying the start date, it will not affect the return to learn choice families have made for their children.

“We recognize that a one-week delay is an imposition on families ... we know this is a challenge. Thank you, in advance, for your patience and grace during this historic time,” Superintendent Noreen Bush said in an email to families Thursday.

The delayed start date also would not “significantly” impact the overall school calendar for the 2020-2021 school year, Bush said.

Moving the start date would give additional time for the district to respond to the “ever-changing” state guidance from Gov. Kim Reynolds, the Iowa Department of Education and the Iowa Department of Public Health.

This past week, families in the Cedar Rapids district made the return to learn choice for their student between attending in-person learning or virtual learning.

Thirty-five percent of families chose one of two virtual learning options, which requires more time for teachers to be relocated and prepare for an online classroom.

Sixty five percent of families chose in-person learning for their students.

The district has also seen increased resignations this past week from staff members in transportation and paraeducators. There is an anticipated shortage of substitute teachers, and the district is working to hire permanent building substitutes.

The district serves around 16,000 students and has almost 3,000 employees.

Last week, the district announced its final return to learn plan, which requires students and staff to wear face masks or shields provided by the district while at school.

The district hopes to keep teacher-to-student ratios approximately 20-to-1 for elementary, middle and high school students.

Elementary students will be assigned a homeroom teacher and be kept within the same cohort to minimize physical contact with others.

Middle school students will be assigned an advisory teacher, and the advisory group will remain the same throughout the year to limit contact.

High school students will return to learn in a hybrid model of in-person and online instruction. Students will attend class in the building for two to three days a week and attend online instruction the other two to three days a week.

