Cedar Rapids school board to fill vacant seat by appointment

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids school board Monday voted to appoint a new member to fill the seat left vacant by Gary Anhalt, who died unexpectedly this month.

The appointed board member will hold office until the next regular school board election on Nov. 2.

Anhalt, 74, worked for the Cedar Rapids Community School District for 40 years and spent 30 years as a classroom teacher of science at the former Eisenhower Elementary School and physical education at Grant Wood.

He retired from teaching in 2009 before running for school board. Anhalt was an at-large board member first elected to the school board in 2009, and re-elected in 2013, with his term expiring this year.

