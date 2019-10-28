Education

Cedar Rapids school board candidates set to talk issues at Tuesday forum

All 8 confirmed for 5:30 p.m. event

Tuesday’s forum is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 220 40th Street NE. (Google Street View)
CEDAR RAPIDS — All candidates for the Cedar Rapids school board are set to discuss issues affecting the Cedar Rapids Community School District at a public forum Tuesday evening.

Eight candidates are running for four seats on the board. Elections are Nov. 5.

The forum is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 220 40th St. NE. It is sponsored by the League of Women Voters and the Cedar Rapids Community Schools Coalition, which includes the Iowa PTA and several other groups.

“This is an excellent opportunity for residents to come and learn about these candidates for our schools,” Iowa PTA President Janel McGovern said. “Being able to help inform voters to make choices is a big goal for the coalition.”

Five candidates — Maurice Davis, Cindy Garlock, Janelle Lund, Joseph Miller and Jen Neumann — are running for two at-large seats on the board. Dexter Merschbrock and incumbent Rafael Jacobo are running to represent District 4. David Tominsky is running unopposed for the District 1 seat.

The public will have an opportunity to ask questions during the event, McGovern said, while moderators will ask candidates about the district’s challenges, its achievement gaps and their financial priorities.

The forum will be moderated by Anne Dugger of the Catherine McAuley Center and Gail Rieger of the League of Women Voters.

Free child care will be provided starting at 5 p.m.

Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com

 

