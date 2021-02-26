Cedar Rapids school board appoints Scot Reisinger to fill vacancy

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids school board unanimously appointed Scot Reisinger to the board Friday to fill a vacancy left by Gary Anhalt, who died unexpectedly earlier this month.

Reisinger, 47, will hold office until the next regular school board election on Nov. 2, and does not plan to run for office at that time.

“I don’t feel this temporary appointment should be used as a launchpad for a permanent position,” he said, adding that if he enjoys the work, he may run for school board in a few years.

Reisinger has worked in higher education for over 20 years, and worked for Mount Mercy University for 12 years. He is now the director of student services for the University of Iowa’s College of Public Health.

He has two children in the Cedar Rapids Community School District — a ninth-grader at Washington High School and a sixth-grader at McKinley STEAM Academy.

Reisinger is the grandson, son and brother of public school teachers, he said.

“I’m a firm believer public schools are a sign and strength of the community,” Reisinger said. “I have a passion for education and for public education.”

School board President Nancy Humbles said Reisinger is a “highly qualified” candidate who brings with him “a passion for public school education and a wealth of experience working with students.”

“As a public school advocate, Scot Reisinger said if appointed he is excited to help steer and direct the vision and serve as a voice for students, staff and community for the Cedar Rapids Community School District,” Humbles said.

Reisinger replaces the late Gary Anhalt, 74, who worked for the Cedar Rapids Community School District for 40 years and spent 30 years as a classroom teacher of science at the former Eisenhower Elementary School and physical education at Grant Wood.

He retired from teaching in 2009 before running for school board. Anhalt was an at-large board member first elected to the school board in 2009, and reelected in 2013, with his term expiring this year.

“Replacing someone as passionate and experienced as Director Anhalt is an honor,” Reisinger said. “I did not meet him, but clearly in reading about his life he affected a great number of people.”

