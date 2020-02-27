Cedar Rapids Kennedy High student falsely claimed to have a gun at school

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Kennedy High School student falsely claimed to have brought a gun to the Cedar Rapids school Thursday morning.

Administrators and the building’s school resource officer investigated the claim and found the student “had intentionally lied about the situation” and did not have a weapon, Principal Jason Kline said in an email sent to families just before 1 p.m.

Another student reported the claim to administration, who “responded immediately,” according to the email.

The student was disciplined according to board policy, and the Cedar Rapids Police Department determined there was no threat.

