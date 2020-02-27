Education

Cedar Rapids Kennedy High student falsely claimed to have a gun at school

Cedar Rapids Police determine no threat to campus

Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids. (image from Cedar Rapids Community School District Web site)
Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids. (image from Cedar Rapids Community School District Web site)

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Kennedy High School student falsely claimed to have brought a gun to the Cedar Rapids school Thursday morning.

Administrators and the building’s school resource officer investigated the claim and found the student “had intentionally lied about the situation” and did not have a weapon, Principal Jason Kline said in an email sent to families just before 1 p.m.

Another student reported the claim to administration, who “responded immediately,” according to the email.

The student was disciplined according to board policy, and the Cedar Rapids Police Department determined there was no threat.

Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Education ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Behavior disorders teacher and Iowa lawmaker Molly Donahue talks about school safety

'The Maid Narratives' a collection of stories from black Iowa women during Jim Crow era to be digitized, transcribed

University of Iowa Greek chapters investigated for possibly violating student organization policies

Iowa Hawkeye football season ticket sales continue slide, while other sports are doing better (especially wrestling)

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa's public health apparatus prepared for novel coronavirus outbreak, state official says

The story behind the new rainbow-colored house on Eighth Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids

FDA warns Jimmy John's, Marion supplier Sprouts Unlimited over sprouts linked to E. coli

Roundup woes may force Bayer to sell assets or borrow

How to properly wash your hands

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.