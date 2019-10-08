Education

Cedar Rapids teachers' union endorses three in school board elections

CREA picks Merschbrock over sole incumbent in the four-seat race

The Cedar Rapids teachers’ union endorsed three candidates — Dexter Merschbrock, Cindy Garlock and David Tominsky — for the Cedar Rapids School Board on Monday.

Eight candidates are vying for four seats on the board, which governs the 17,000-student Cedar Rapids Community School District. Elections are Nov. 5.

Merschbrock is running against incumbent Rafael Jacobo for a seat representing District 4, which includes the southeast quadrant of the city. Garlock is one of five running for one of two at-large seats on the board, and Tominsky is running unopposed for the District 1 position.

Merschbrock, a mail carrier and Grant Wood Elementary parent, would add a community perspective to the board as it implements its master facilities plan, the Cedar Rapids Education Association said in a statement.

Community input on the plan — which would close eight elementary schools and rebuild 10 others over two decades — was inadequate, the CREA said, and Merschbrock would “ensure that the process moving forward is responsive to these concerns and obtains additional community input.”

Jacobo, the only incumbent on the ballot this year, voted for the facilities plan in January 2018 and has maintained his support.

The union chose to back Garlock for an at-large seat the board in part because of her “considerable energy and advocacy skills,” according to the release, as school boards across Iowa contend with public school funding issues. Garlock, a retired Cedar Rapids teacher, is a noted activist for the Iowa Democratic Party.

The CREA chose not to endorse a second candidate in the at-large race because of “an abundance of qualified candidates” — the other at-large contenders are Maurice Davis, Janelle Lund, Joseph Miller and Jen Neumann.

Tominsky, for District 1, would bring enthusiasm about equity and technology to the school board, the CREA said, and has volunteered in Cedar Rapids schools for several years.

Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com

 

