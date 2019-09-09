BB gun found in student's bag at Kennedy High School

CEDAR RAPIDS — A BB gun was found in a student’s backpack Monday morning at Kennedy High School, according to an email from the school’s principal.

A staff member found the weapon in the bag, “immediately” notified administration and the BB gun was removed from the student’s possession.

Students and staff are safe, Principal Jason Kline wrote in the email, and the incident did not disrupt the school day.

Administrators at the high school, 4545 Wenig Road, notified the Cedar Rapids Police Department of the incident.

The student, a juvenile, was charged with carrying weapons, police spokesman Greg Buelow said. The city-issued charge is considered a municipal infraction, he said, with a maximum fine of $625.

Kline and a spokeswoman for the Cedar Rapids Community School District did not immediately respond to Gazette requests for additional information.

Under Cedar Rapids School Board policy, “any weapon which is designed to expel a projectile by the action of an explosive” is considered a firearm.

Although it allows for case-by-case exceptions, policy dictates a student who is knowingly in possession of a firearm at school “shall be expelled for not less than one year.”

