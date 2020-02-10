Third finalist announced for University of Iowa vice president of student life

IOWA CITY — A nearly seven-year University of Iowa staffer who helps lead its expanding academic support and retention efforts is the third named finalist to become vice president for student life.

Danielle Martinez, who’s been associate director of UI Academic Support and Retention for more than a year and was assistant director of the unit before that, will participate in an open forum Monday afternoon.

The first two named finalists — Kenneth G. Brown, management professor in the UI Tippie College of Business, and Sarah Hansen, manager of strategic programs in the UI Office of the Provost — participated in forums last week.

The fourth and final internal candidate will be announced Monday afternoon and will participate in a forum Tuesday.

UI President Bruce Harreld in the fall announced plans to fill the vice president post — vacated by Melissa Shivers, who left for the same job at Ohio State University — from an internal pool of applicants to maintain momentum.

Martinez took her first UI job in August 2013 as multicultural specialist for the Center for Diversity and Enrichment. Originally hired for a three-month appointment, her role was extended to “create strategic initiatives with key campus partners, develop an assessment plan, and provide student support,” according to her resume.

In June 2014, she moved into the position as UI assistant director of Academic Support and Retention, which coordinates campuswide programs, initiatives, and courses aimed at facilitating academic success for undergraduate students and early interventions to keep them on campus.

Martinez, according to her resume, directs the campuswide Excelling@Iowa project — which, among other things, produces actionable data for staff and faculty through predictive analytics. A 2018-19 report shows 7,204 students were in the program and it had 521 faculty and staff “users.”

In her directorship, Martinez has developed institutional predictive indices to create models for student retention, GPA, graduation, and progress-to-degree predictions that, according to her resume, “provide unique information to shift policies, programs, and practices to create a culture of student success.”

She’s also provided support for students withdrawing from the institution to ensure they have resources in their departure and information about returning to the institution.

UI staffers participated in nearly 600 student withdrawal meetings in the fall and spring 2018 semesters — most of which involved emotional and mental health issues, according to the 2018-19 report.

Harreld is expected to name a new UI vice president of student life this semester.

Laura McLeran, senior adviser to the president and associate vice president for external relations, will serve as interim until he does.

The Remaining Forums Are At:

• 1:45 to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10

• 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11

