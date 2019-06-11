News

Republicans, Democrats welcome E15 ruling; Dems add a caveat

Approval doesn't make up for harm caused by waivers to oil refiners, Democrats say

The Trump administration has approved the year-round sale E15 ethanol blend fuel. (The Gazette)
The Trump administration has approved the year-round sale E15 ethanol blend fuel. (The Gazette)

DES MOINES — President Donald Trump’s trip to Iowa to celebrate his administration’s approval of the year-round sale of the E15 ethanol blend was met Tuesday with cheers from Iowa Republicans.

Iowa Democrats provided a more measured, “Yeah, but,” response.

Trump was scheduled to tour a Council Bluffs ethanol plant Tuesday and attend a state party fundraiser in Des Moines. At the ethanol plant, Trump was expected to highlight his administration’s move to clear the E15 ethanol blend for year-round sale.

Previously, E15 could not be sold during the summer because of concerns over its environmental impact during warm weather.

Iowa’s top elected Republicans, U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst and Gov. Kim Reynolds, co-signed a long statement in which they praised Trump for fulfilling his campaign promise to approve the year-round sale of E15.

“Ending the nonsensical ban on the summertime sale of E15 is a promise made and kept by President Donald Trump. Unlike so many politicians before him, he is following through on his commitments,” the statement said. “This is a victory for farmers, rural America and the entire nation.”

Praise for the Trump administration’s E15 approval from Iowa Democrats was more tepid.

Tom Vilsack and Patty Judge, on behalf of the progressive advocacy group Focus on Rural America, told reporters that while the ethanol industry and corn farmers are pleased with the E15 approval, any benefit does not make up for the harm caused by the Trump administration granting ethanol mandate exemptions to oil refineries.

Vilsack is a former two-term Iowa governor and two-term U.S. agriculture secretary; Judge was state ag secretary under Vilsack and lieutenant governor.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In its last three years, the Obama administration approved 23 waiver requests to the ethanol mandate, exempting 690 million gallons of gas from the biofuel blending requirement, according to data compiled by Focus on Rural America.

The Trump administration thus far has approved more than 40 waivers, exempting 2.6 billion gallons of gas, according to Focus on Rural America.

“The EPA gives with one hand and with the waiver process takes with the other hand,” Vilsack said.

Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau

All articles by Erin

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Rep. Steve King's 'Diamond and Silk Act' gets ripped by conservative pundits

iPhones can be made outside China if trade war leads to that: Foxconn

Comcast fined $9.1 million

FRYfest to recognize 2004 Big Ten Championship team, Kinnick traditions

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Man linked to James Booher's slaying in court today

Pentagon has limited clout on Raytheon-United Technologies deal

As she quits, UI police officer slams administration for making an 'artform of labor violations'

In Iowa, Biden to highlight Trump's threat to American democracy

Police investigating after five shots fired overnight at Cedar Rapids apartment building

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.