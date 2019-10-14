Driver found dead at scene of single-vehicle crash in Iowa City

IOWA CITY — A driver was found dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Iowa City.

Police, fire and medical personnel responded to North First Avenue and Scott Boulevard at 2:41 p.m., according to a release from the Iowa City Police Department.

The name of the driver has not been released, and the crash remains under investigation.

North First Avenue from Hickory Trail to Scott Boulevard will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the release said. Scott Boulevard will remain open.