Don't miss the Iowa City bookmobile this summer

The Iowa City Public Library Bookmobile is making the rounds this summer throughout the area, and everyone is invited to browse the selections.

The bookmobile’s summer schedule is set through Aug. 16 at the following locations, except it will not be in service on July 4 because of the Independence Day holiday.

Visit icpl.org/bookmobile for the complete schedule or call the library at (319) 356-5200.

Mondays

• 9 to 9:45 a.m.: Mark Twain Elementary, 1355 Deforest Ave.

• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Willow Creek Park, 1117 Teg Drive

• 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Resurrection Assembly of God, 1330 Keokuk St.

• 1:30 to 2 p.m.: Legacy Independent Living, 1095 Silvercrest Circle

• 2:15 to 2:45 p.m.: Iowa City Rehabilitation, 3661 Rochester Ave.

• 3 to 3:30 p.m.: Frauenholtz-Miller Park, 4329 St. Patricks Drive

• 3:45 to 4:30 p.m.: Lemme Elementary, 3100 E Washington St.

Tuesdays

• 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.: Irving Weber Elementary, 3850 Rohret Road SW

• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Oaknoll Retirement Community, 735 George St.

• 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Pheasant Ridge Neighborhood Center, 2651 Roberts Road

• 12:30 to 1 p.m.: Melrose Meadows, 350 Dublin Drive

• 2 to 2:30 p.m.: First Avenue Hy-Vee, 812 S. First Ave.

• 2:45 to 3:15 p.m.: Autumn Park Apartments, 3042 Muscatine Ave.

• 3:45 to 4:15 p.m.: Hills Elementary, 301 Main St.

Wednesdays

• 9 to 9:45 a.m.: Alexander Elementary, 3571 Sycamore St.

• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Wetherby Park, 2400 Taylor Drive

• 1:30 to 2 p.m.: North Dodge Hy-Vee, 1125 N. Dodge St.

• 2:30 to 3 p.m.: Shimek Elementary, 1400 Grissel Place

• 3:30 to 4 p.m. Forest View, 1205 Laura Drive

• 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.: UI Community Credit Union, 825 Mormon Trek Blvd.

Thursdays

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: UI College of Medicine courtyard, 195 Newton Road.

• 4 to 4:15 p.m.: Cole’s Community, 2254 S Riverside Drive

• 4:30 to 4:45 p.m.: Regency Mobile Home Community, 4455 Oak Crest Hill Road SE

• 5:15 to 5:45 p.m.: Waterfront Hy-Vee, 1720 Waterfront Drive

• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Party in the Park, various locations throughout the summer

Fridays

• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Mercer Park, 2701 Bradford Drive

• Noon to 1 p.m.: Breckenridge Estates, 4494 Taft Ave. SE