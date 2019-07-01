This Cedar Rapids doggy day care is a haven for fireworks-fearing dogs

CEDAR RAPIDS — While Fourth of July fireworks are a treasured tradition for many, they also can be terror for pets.

To distract from the loud bangs or sharp whistles that accompany a fireworks display, at least one local animal boarding center plans to instead crank up the tunes.

Connie Adams, an owner with Pawsitive Paws Academy, at 137 30th St. Drive SE in Cedar Rapids, said she has been offering a special July 4 evening day care for several years now.

The day care runs from 5 to 11:45 p.m. Thursday. At about 9:30 p.m., the dogs are moved inside where they can play in a secure, supervised space.

“We have the music turned on and they play,” Adams said. “During fireworks dogs will get out of kennels or get panicked. ... Here they’re playing with other dogs and they’re supervised.”

Participating dogs need to be up-to-date on vaccinations and have undergone a day care assessment, if they haven’t already.

For pet owners who won’t be boarding their dog during local fireworks celebrations, here are a few July 4 tips:

• Make sure pets have up-to-date identification tags ahead of time in case they run.

• Try to walk your dog earlier in the day, before fireworks begin.

• Ensure that the pet’s area, including fenced areas or yards, is safe and secure beforehand.

• If you do leave pets at home, make sure they’re in a secure, quiet location.

• Try to keep pets inside and always use a leash if you have to take them out.

