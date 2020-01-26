News

Dog injured by coyote in Des Moines backyard

Coyote (file photo)
Coyote (file photo)
Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — State wildlife officials are urging central Iowa residents to be vigilant in safeguarding pets after a Des Moines couple reported their German shepherd mix dog was attacked by a coyote.

The couple reported the attacked happened Thursday night less than a mile from the Drake University campus after they let their dog, Sildi, out in the backyard around dusk, television station KCCI reported. Within minutes, they heard what sounded like a dog fight, rushed outside and found Sildi and the coyote fighting. The coyote ran away when the couple came outside. The dog was treated for bite wounds to its face and head.

Residents should stay vigilant and keep pets in the area on a leash, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said. The department also urged anyone who has had a pet attacked by a coyote to report it to animal control officials.

 

Related Articles

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

'Surging' Klobuchar tells Iowans to be jurors in caucuses, election

RAGBRAI 2020 route announced: Le Mars to Clinton

WATCH: RAGBRAI 2020 route and overnight towns announcement

Man shot to death outside Cedar Rapids apartments

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

A lot of Iowa at Texas memorial celebration for Hayden Fry

Is Cedar Rapids flag tattoo-worthy? That could be true test in picking new design

Leave decisions to juries, not government-imposed caps

Ernst: New trade deals are big wins for Iowa exporters

Two injured by gunfire in northeast Cedar Rapids

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.