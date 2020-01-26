Dog injured by coyote in Des Moines backyard

DES MOINES, Iowa — State wildlife officials are urging central Iowa residents to be vigilant in safeguarding pets after a Des Moines couple reported their German shepherd mix dog was attacked by a coyote.
The couple reported the attacked happened Thursday night less than a mile from the Drake University campus after they let their dog, Sildi, out in the backyard around dusk, television station KCCI reported. Within minutes, they heard what sounded like a dog fight, rushed outside and found Sildi and the coyote fighting. The coyote ran away when the couple came outside. The dog was treated for bite wounds to its face and head.
Residents should stay vigilant and keep pets in the area on a leash, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said. The department also urged anyone who has had a pet attacked by a coyote to report it to animal control officials.
Related Articles
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- West Branch DE Jeff Bowie commits to Iowa football
- Lisbon's Marshall Hauck claims battle of No. 1-ranked wrestlers at Bob Lueders Invitational
- Lisbon’s Jannell Avila wins a girls’ state wrestling title, with state champion brother in her corner
- UNI wrestling knocks off Oklahoma State
- Riley Wright's career-high 28 lifts Marion girls' basketball past Kennedy
- Photos: Marion girls basketball remains undefeated after win over Kennedy