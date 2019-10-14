CRPD officer eager to return to work after large tumor removed

/

“This whole time I’ve been determined to go back to work,” said Cedar Rapids Police Officer Shannon Sampson. “I haven’t worn the uniform since February 11, and the day I get to put it back on will be a big day.”

Sampson, a crime prevention and community outreach officer with the police department, has spent the past eight months recovering from major spinal and chest surgery to remove a potato-sized tumor that was nestled up against her spinal cord and growing into her chest cavity.

She was on sick leave for about four months before returning to “light duty” at the police department in June.

It was the beginning of a new year — 2018 — when Sampson noticed the toes on her right foot were numb.

“I just thought my foot was asleep, but the feeling didn’t go away,” she said

A few months later, that numbness had spread to the toes on her left foot and then began traveling up her feet and into her legs.

Over the course of the next year, Sampson would see a variety of doctors, starting with her family practitioner and moving down the line to specialists and physical therapists, all of whom ran a battery of tests and came up empty. Eventually, Sampson was referred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to see a neurosurgeon.

By that time, Sampson said the numbness had spread from her toes all the way up her right leg and into her lower back and stomach, as well as partially up her left leg. Additionally, she said she was experiencing significant weakness.

It was Valentine’s Day 2019 when Sampson made the drive down to Iowa City for yet another MRI. This time though, she got an answer.

Leading up to the MRI at UI, Sampson said doctors had only scanned small areas of her body — her right knee, her lower back, her brain and her neck — each of which missed the massive tumor growing in the section of spine between her shoulder blades.

“Finally I had an answer,” she said. “I don’t want to say it was a relief since it was a tumor and the situation was serious, but at least we now knew what it was.”

The MRI scan had found a schwanomma — a benign tumor that had grown up against her spine, compressing the nerves, and into her chest cavity next to her aorta.

Six days later, Sampson was wheeled into the operating room where a team of neuro- and cardiothoracic surgeons got to work removing her tumor and repairing the damage it caused.

“(Shannon) presented with a very complicated problem,” said Dr. Matthew Howard, chairman of UI’s Department of Neurosurgery.

Howard was one of a team of doctors that worked to remove Sampson’s tumor and repair her spine.

“Because the tumor was right up against her spinal cord, it was a very high risk procedure,” Howard said. “This was completely different from a standard spine operation that many people are familiar with such as a herniated disc.”

The surgery took about five hours, Sampson said, during which a neurosurgery team removed the tumor from her spinal area, removed a handful of vertebrae and implanted rods and screws. Next, a cardiothoracic team went in and removed the part of the tumor that had grown into Sampson’s chest.

“They made incisions along my side, and they had to collapse a lung to reach the tumor,” she said. “So it was a pretty intense surgery.”

Since the tumor was not cancerous, Sampson did not have to undergo chemotherapy or radiation. Instead, she had weeks of physical and occupational therapy designed to get her up and moving and to rebuild strength and functionality.

“Shannon was determined,” said Kevin Komenda, Physical Therapist at St. Luke’s Hospital. “She constantly wanted to push harder and go farther. If we were supposed to walk 100 feet, she wanted to walk 120.”

When Sampson started physical therapy, Komenda said she was experiencing extensive weakness in her legs and core, as well as significant pain.

“This was a huge surgery and obviously pain is going to be a part of the recovery,” Komenda said. “But Shannon did not let that stand in her way. She just kept fighting and kept working, and her recovery was fantastic.”

Much of the work they did focused on strength and muscle building and regaining function, Komenda said.

Sampson finished her last outpatient occupational therapy appointment last week, and all she wants to do now is get back into her uniform.

“It could be a few weeks, it could be a month,” she said. “I don’t want to do anything too soon. I want to feel completely physically ready, so I don’t want to rush. But my goal is to be back at work, in uniform, full time by the end of the year.”

For now, Sampson said she feels grateful that the tumor was found before she lost the ability to walk, grateful for the surgeons who were able to remove it and grateful to the physical therapist that got her back on her feet.

“This has been quite an experience,” she said. “One that I would not wish on my worst enemy. And, I’ll keep saying it — I am so grateful this tumor chose me instead of one of my friends or family. And I guess my message for everyone would be that we know our bodies best. If something feels wrong, don’t stop — keep fighting, keep advocating — until you find an answer.”

