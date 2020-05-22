Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Friday, May 22

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds provides an update on the coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

On Thursday, Iowa's count of coronavirus deaths reached its highest daily peak at 20, but Reynolds said there is no reason to reconsider her orders allowing more businesses to open. Many previously closed businesses are allowed to open starting today.

